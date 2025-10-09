Borderlands 4 Video Warns Why Your Crit Knife Is “Lying” To You

One of the most popular things happening in Borderlands 4 is the classic “make the best build for the Vault Hunters” task. In every game since the franchise started, the four Vault Hunters have each had special abilities and weapon skills that have created options for players to do massive amounts of damage if played correctly. The challenge is trying to figure out the best combinations to make things happen. For example, you may recall a certain knife combination that would cause “massive bleeding” in enemies and kill even the toughest of bosses in under a minute. As such, some people have been trying to do maximum damage from their knives in other ways, and may have been deceiving themselves in the process.

Specifically, as the video below notes, the idea of the “Crit Knife” doing maximum damage every single time is apparently a lie. As they explain below, while you can get incredible amounts of damage with a knife, even when compared to a gun, it does depend on certain factors, including where you hit. The gamer below shows this in a pretty practical way, showcasing that you have to hit a weak point to get truly critical damage, and not just any random hit on the enemy character you’re throwing the knife at:

It’s a very helpful video, and one that many should look at if they’ve been trying to get the knife to “work magic numbers with each hit” due to other things they’ve seen on the internet. We get the urge to have the most powerful weapons possible, but you need to remember that sometimes, people do fake things, and just because you read certain abilities and skills a certain way, it doesn’t mean that’s how they play in the game itself.

Now, that’s not to say that you can’t go and make the knife do great damage. As we talked about before, people have gotten very creative with the knife to create the ultimate kill tool. It’s just not something that happens just because you have a “Crit Knife.”

As for the other builds in the game, Borderlands 4 has plenty of options for you, and that’s why Gearbox Software has been wanting to encourage players to do multiple playthroughs with the Vault Hunters so they can see what they missed the first time and ponder how they can mix and match skills and weapons to create the ultimate hunter and team.