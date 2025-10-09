Borderlands 4 Modders Make Dialogue Skip Option For Game

Have you ever wanted the power to just “skip” over things in your real life? Yes, we know that sounds a bit mean, but think about it like this. Instead of having to endure a long conversation, you can just skip to the end and move on with your life. Or, instead of having to endure a long workout, you just “skip” to the end and get back to things you actually want to do! In video games, there are plenty of things fans want to skip, but can’t. But for Borderlands 4, gamers took the initiative and just made the option themselves.

As you’ll see in the tweet below, some craft modders have made it so that you can skip through dialogue with the press of a button. It works pretty darn well:

Devs, please. From casual players to hardcore challenge runners/speed runners I feel like I can say most of us want this. @GearboxOfficial https://t.co/7SIx2azbI7 — LilGasmask (@lil_gasmask) October 8, 2025

Can’t get much easier than that, can you? So, the question you might have here is, “Why would you want to skip dialogue?” As the initial tweet pointed out, it’s perfect for those who have already done the game before, and merely want to speed run through elements so they can “get to the good stuff,” such as for those who are doing multiple playthroughs with the various Vault Hunters and don’t want to have to go through all the long bits of dialogue just to get through things.

Another suggestion was for speedrunners, who take the timing element of their runs very seriously. Dialogue can take quite a bit of time, so being able to skip through conversations that don’t really matter or don’t have things you need to know because you already know them will save a precious set of minutes to deduct from their final runtime.

Now, as the quote tweet noted, players want this in Borderlands 4 proper sooner rather than later. You can see why they might want it, as it’s a functional thing that can help with things going forward. However, there’s a twist in this tale. While the mod does work, Gearbox Software knows it’s there, and their creative director made a warning to those who dare try to use it:

I'd be cautious using this mod; skipping dialog could lead to broken mission states that might not be recoverable. This request is way more involved and riskier that it appears on the surface with how dialog is integrated within our mission system. Don't ask me how I know. — Graeme Timmins (@ProdigyXL) October 9, 2025

Didn’t see that coming, did you? Now, granted, we don’t know how far the mod team went in testing things, so they could’ve worked with the game to ensure it didn’t cause a mission break. However, that’s not to say the warning is for naught. As with all mods, there is a risk of unintended consequences, so you should be careful going forward.