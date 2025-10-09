Borderlands 4 Dev Promises QoL Updates Are Coming Soon

Borderlands 4 dropped into the marketplace last month. Gearbox Software managed to get this game out ahead of time. However, you all know that this game didn’t have the smoothest entry into the marketplace. It received criticisms regarding its performance on various PC system configurations.

Fortunately, Gearbox Software is committed to getting this game into shape. So far, a few patch updates have already been released to not only clear out some bugs but also further optimize the game for players. Still, if you are looking for some quality of life updates, those are in the works, and we might see them soon.

Borderlands 4 QoL Updates

Soon ™. Can't reveal specifics yet but we have a bunch of QOL stuff coming real soon. — Grant (@grantkao) October 8, 2025

Gearbox Software is likely quite busy with a wide range of things when it comes to Borderlands 4. The game just launched last month, and as mentioned, there were some PC performance issues for a wide range of configurations. So that was on the developer’s plate to fix. Then there are, of course, bugs that are reported for the team to clear out. But on top of that, we know that planned content updates are heading to the game.

Fortunately, the developers are listening to feedback and trying to reach out to players. We’re finding out on X that one player reached out to Grant, the associate creative director at Gearbox Software. When asked about some QoL updates and UI fixes, Grant noted that it’s coming.

Unfortunately, Grant wasn’t able to reveal any specifics quite yet. However, they already have several QoL updates coming to the game. We don’t know when exactly we can expect them, but according to the associate creative director, they are coming soon.

Meanwhile, we do know that another patch update is coming our way. In case you didn’t already hear about it, we reported that this update has a few minor fixes and will include a buff to Hellwalker. You can read more about what we can expect with the upcoming patch right here. In other related news, we learning that Borderlands 4 almost featured a cameo from Borderlands 3’s Ava. However, it seems that this character was scrapped after hearing some player feedback on the specific character.