New Borderlands 4 Video Highlights Key Changes To Hellwalker Shotgun

It’s pretty much been a month since Borderlands 4 first launched, and one of the key things that can’t be ignored is that while the game had plenty of things going on in a positive direction, the thing that has defined the title since it arrived was that it was “unpolished and unrefined.” That’s right, it was yet another title that had issues that needed to be resolved ASAP. To its credit, Gearbox Software has already made several fixes, patches, and updates to try to adjust things so fans can be more satisfied, especially when it comes to the weapons that they wield in battle.

For example, yesterday, we talked about the shotgun known as the Hellwalker. It’s meant to be a reference to a certain other FPS franchise, and it’s been with the series since its last entry, where it was a fan-favorite weapon in many respects. However, when it came to Borderlands 4, the gun not only didn’t pack much of a punch, but it didn’t do everything that it did in the previous entry.

As such, fans were truly mad and demanded a fix, which Gearbox did. However, if you’re uncertain of just how much damage the Hellwalker now does, and whether it’s worth your time, a new video has popped up to help make clear that the improvements are worth it, and if you want to use it again, now is the time.

In the video below, the gamer shows some footage of the shotgun in its base form before the most recent hotfix. Using Amon, whom he said is the weakest character of the Vault Hunters, he highlighted that the Hellwalker could do “a little” damage, but nothing to really get excited about. Plus, it couldn’t use burn damage on enemies, making it pretty much a basic shotgun and nothing to write home about.

However, after the hotfix, things get much more interesting. A 30% damage increase was added alongside the return of the burn damage, and that makes it a far more powerful weapon for you to use. Granted, it doesn’t instantly become the best weapon ever, as that’s not how the game works. Plus, if you face enemies who are resistant to fire damage, you’ll just be dealing the standard damage amount.

Even still, for those who have wanted this weapon to be fixed, you have gotten your wish, and the video highlights that it was worth it, especially if you put this on a Vault Hunter who is really good with weapons.