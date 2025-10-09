Borderlands 4 Team Do Q&A On Rep Kits

When you’re in game design, and you’re truly “in the weeds,” trying to get everything to work and work right the first time, it’s not a bad thing to fret over every single system in the game. The more systems a game has, the harder it can be to test everything out and ensure its quality before launch. Just as important, there are times when game developers think that something “will be received well” in the eyes of fans, and then, it’s anything but. Borderlands 4 has been the subject of such backlash since launch, but to be fair, the devs are trying to get a better handle on things.

One such person is Grant Kao, the Associate Creative Director at Gearbox Software. He went onto Twitter and straight-up asked people what they thought about the game’s rep kits. As we covered earlier, one person brought up the topic of syncing certain weapons together, which did get the promise of being done soon.

https://twitter.com/grantkao/status/1975796599935914421

However, when it came to answering the question at hand, there were various responses from Borderlands 4 players. For example, one player noted that they barely use them:

“I barely use them for healing, only utility cause I like to passively heal. I like them but only as something to do some cool legendary effect. How about having a repkit that rolls with an element and every time you use it, all your damage is that element for a duration?”

Others were a bit more positive on the matter:

“I absolutely love rep kits. One wish i do have is that all manufacturers listed their effect so that its clearer what each one does, same for shields.”

Another didn’t really have an opinion at all:

“Hard to say because they are loot dependant like anything else. I know there are busted leggo ones that fuel some of the strongest builds, but if I just look at its seeming intended value as a survivability tool, I did kinda find on a down to down basis that they underwhelmed.”

There are many more answers like that in the responses, and while it might not all be the same thing, these answers can bring insight into the matter of what to do with rep kits going forward. We know that Gearbox Software will be adjusting many things in the game in the future, including key quality-of-life elements to make the title truly better. Will this be one of them? We’ll find out as new updates roll out.