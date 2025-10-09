GTA 5 Camera Hack Shows Behind-The-Scenes Goodies

Rockstar Games is hard at work bringing out the next game installment to the highly beloved Grand Theft Auto franchise. We should see GTA 6 in the marketplace in May of 2026. That said, fans are still enjoying their time playing GTA 5 while we wait for the next game.

In fact, there might be some content hidden away in GTA 5 that you wouldn’t have normally seen. Turns out that there is a camera mod that one player is using to explore different areas of the game you wouldn’t usually see whether in free roaming or during cutscenes.

GTA 5 Behind-The-Scenes Camera Mod

Here's a bigger montage of interesting off camera bits and bobs in various scenes throughout GTA 5 and GTA Online.

Lots of T Poses, off camera "that's a wrap" celebrations and other goodies. pic.twitter.com/81gf0eBOhK — Lucas7yoshi_RS – Lucas7yoshi, but rockstar (@Lucas7yoshi_RS) October 7, 2025

Those of you who are looking for something new in Los Santos might want to check out this video. Thanks to the folks over at GamesRadar, we’re finding out that X user Lucas7yoshi_RS has started to post videos showcasing different camera perspectives from throughout Grand Theft Auto V’s campaign and GTA Online.

You can find a compilation of these video clips in the embedded X post above. That said, there are a series of clips showing NPCs just off camera, whether it’s the characters from a cutscene walking through the map, NPCs completely changing design, or even a character you wouldn’t even see without the use of a camera hack. Los Santos is already an over the top city, but things get a bit more wacky just off scene.

It’s not too surprising that the developers used different tricks hidden from view when crafting the game. Grand Theft Auto V and GTA Online are massive. So it goes without saying that it’s a challenging hunt for fans like Lucas7yoshi_RS to take on.

Now, of course, we’re wondering just what will be uncovered when Grand Theft Auto VI arrives. Again, we know Rockstar Games is currently working on the game, and they recently had a few new job openings likely to help finish development up. Of course, the big question on a lot of players minds right now about this upcoming installment is just how much GTA 6 will cost us.