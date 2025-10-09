GTA 6 Could Earn Rockstar Games Less Money If Priced At $100

There’s a ton of anticipated upcoming games heading into the marketplace next year. That said, the biggest launch slated to happen in 2026, which will easily shatter records, is Grand Theft Auto VI. This is a game that has been swirling online with endless speculation pieces and rumors. Fortunately, we know it’s in the works, and Rockstar Games hopes to see it released in the marketplace in May of next year. That said, one question on a lot of players’ minds is just how much GTA 6 will end up costing them.

New AAA video games are not cheap for consumers, and they are certainly not cheap for developers. A lot of time and resources are poured into these games. With the latest generation console hardware releases, more room is given to raise the bar in both fidelity and performance in these game projects. That’s where the big question comes in, regarding how much the game can be priced while retaining a value for consumers.

GTA 6 Price Point Remains A Mystery

We’ve seen a few price hikes happen over the past few years when it comes to video games. For instance, we saw the price increase from the standard $60 to $70 for a new AAA game with this latest generation. That recently changed after Nintendo dropped Mario Kart World at $80. So there have been a lot of questions about how Rockstar Games’ upcoming GTA 6 title will be priced.

A lot of rumors have suggested that this could be a game that breaks the triple digits. Could we see a potentially $100+ GTA game? According to one analyst, that would be leaving money on the table. Thanks to IGN, we’re finding out that Perry Gresham, the head of data at MIDiA Research, stated that Rockstar Games would earn a lot more if they price it at $70.

Our research suggests that GTA 6 will generate more revenue at a standard $69.99 price point than the much discussed $100. A $100 price point would actually leave money on the table.

According to their surveys, the firm found that there would be far more buyers at this price point than if it were raised to the rumored $100 price tag. But at the end of the day, despite surveys, we’ll just have to see if there’s enough fear of missing out with some players to entice them to purchase the game.

No matter what price point GTA 6 launches at, regardless if its $70 or $100, we’re sure it’s going to smash some records still. In other related news to the upcoming game, there have been some new job openings at Rockstar Games, which could be aiding the team to get this title across the finish line. Likewise, fans are hopeful a new big reveal could be coming our way next month. Perhaps we’re not far out from finally getting a third trailer.