Is A Big GTA 6 Reveal Being Teased For November?

How do you know when there’s a big video game release coming out soon? When fans are desperate for new information, and will look for any outlet or tease of what is to come so that they can plan ahead and be ready for the “big reveal” when it happens. The “copium season,” if you will, has long since started for GTA 6, where fans and reporters are looking for something, ANYTHING to talk about with the game, because they know it’ll be the biggest thing ever when it drops in May 2026. And yes, we’re included in that, especially since we’ve been covering the game quite a bit recently.

Enter the Twitter user GameRoll, who made a long post noting that Game Informer seems to be hyping up its November issue quite a bit. Thus, it could be that they’ll have a special issue dedicated to the game, not unlike how they had one in 2012 for the 5th entry:

GTA 6 COPIUM ALERT: Let me preface this tweet but making it clear that this could mean absolutely nothing – but it’s interesting nonetheless.



In November 2012, after GTA 5 got its second trailer and was still scheduled to come out in the Spring, Game Informer were given a look… — GameRoll (@GameRoll_) October 8, 2025

GameRoll was smart in that he made it clear that this could be just him “reading into things too much,” and that this might not be happening at all:

“This is almost certainly a gigantic reach, but maybe, could it be that history will repeat itself and Rockstar will work with them again to share exclusive details about GTA 6? Possibly following Trailer 3? November is currently the most likely timeframe for new information after all.

I cannot stress enough that this is probably massive copium and it likely has nothing to do GTA 6. But, I couldn’t help but share this, just in case!”

We admire his honesty, as many would just run off with this notion and then be mad when their prediction didn’t come true. So, let’s break it down. Could this actually happen?

First and foremost, yes, it could happen. The gaming industry is all about “cycles” in certain ways, and that includes doing things now like they did before. If Rockstar Games wants to have fun and do a massive Game Informer issue about their title, they’ll do so.

Whether it’ll tie into trailer 3 is a bit more up for debate, but the timing would work out. You drop the trailer, then the issue, and a bunch of interviews on online outlets, and let the hype skyrocket even further. They even go further by making pre-orders available and revealing the various special editions.

In the end, though, nothing is confirmed until the trailer drops or more news is officially spilled.