GTA 6 Fans Compile “Wishlist” of Things They Want In Game

When it comes to “fan requests” for video games, you’d expect the requests to be pretty basic. After all, most gamers just want “to play the best game possible,” which is a rather simple request, and yet, developers don’t always come through on that. However, for incredibly anticipated games and ones that have a lot of lineage before it, gamers can use past titles as a “gauge” on what they want in the next entry. In the case of GTA 6, YouTuber TGG decided to go online and ask fans for what they wanted in the game, and some of the replies might actually surprise you.

For example, apparently, the top request from gamers was that they didn’t want any reused areas/interiors for DLC. Not what you were expecting to start things off, right? Well, it makes sense when you realize that Rockstar Games LOVES to reuse things like interiors when creating “new content,” because it allows them to save time and money. You may remember a previous article we wrote that noted how Rockstar used the previous appearance of Vice City and its code to basically make a swath of new titles, because they just used what was already made and rebuilt what was on top of it.

Fans have very obviously noted the reused materials and want something fresh throughout the game, both the main campaign and DLC.

The second request had to do with money. Specifically, they wanted “realistic money value.” For example, in the past, you sometimes had to pay two million dollars to get a very basic car and not a high-end one. Part of this, from Rockstar’s perspective, was likely to balance things out when it came to things like how fast you could get money in the game. But, as TGG fairly notes, by jacking up the price, you really hurt the “immersion” of the game.

Plus, if these characters were really rolling in millions upon millions of dollars, do you really think they’d be seen in such terrible cars? Exactly.

Other suggestions included things like weapon customization, better overall mission design, adding some RPG elements, and more. You can check out the full video below to see what people want to see in GTA 6.

Whether many of these suggestions come to pass isn’t knowable right now, sadly. Rockstar Games has kept things very tight-lipped, and as such, we’ll simply have to wait for May 2026 to figure out what the game is really like.