GTA 6 Fans Want Dynamic Clothing Options When Title Releases

The player character in various video games is most often the most important character in the game. After all, that’s the one you’re controlling, and most times, the story is based solely on them. Then, in certain titles, your control over them is even more important because of things like skill trees or “story options” that can dramatically change how things go, depending on what you have your character do or be. For Rockstar Games, there are many questions about what the team will have in GTA 6 for its protagonists, Jason and Lucia. While fans are eager to see what the results are, they’re also not afraid to ask for certain things on a customizable level.

Specifically, this Reddit post asks for much more dynamic choices when it comes to dressing up the player characters. According to them, it’s only the NPCs that have a true variety of clothing, and that’s not cool:

“Something that’s always bothered me, especially in GTA Online is how layered customization and clothing is restricted to NPC’s and not available to us. (I.E Franklins gold chain actually swinging and hanging from the weight of the pendant and his gold watch under his suit jacket). I’ve always wanted more dynamic character customization with pieces naturally interacting with other pieces and our character. It looks promising so far; we’ve seen screenshots of people wearing multiple chains, rings and bracelets. I just hope this is not restricted to NPC’s again.

This is not restricted to jewelry, but clothing in general. Forcing certain types of pants to only be equippable with certain shoes, shirts. I could go on.”

He’s not alone in feeling this, as others in his thread commented that the selection of outfits for the three main characters in the 5th entry was limited at best, and you couldn’t even buy basic stuff at certain stores.

So, will this change in GTA 6? It’s honestly hard to say, but there are teases that this could be the case. First off, this kind of dynamic customization is already available in other franchises, including certain “clones” of Rockstar titles. Second, the new game will be on true next-gen systems, allowing Rockstar to have more freedom and flexibility with clothes than they had in the past.

Finally, if you look at the trailers for the game, you’ll see that Jason and Lucia are shown in various outfits in different cutscenes, implying that they’ll be “living it up” at times and having different outfits to wear.

We’ll see how far this goes when the game arrives next May.