Rockstar Has Even Newer Job Openings (To Finish Grand Theft Auto 6?)

It looks like Rockstar is hard at work finishing up Grand Theft Auto 6.

abdaullh_gamer shared this information on Twitter:

NEWS

Rockstar has just recently posted new job openings, which highlight: anti-cheat engineer, gameplay animator, among others.

Why Is Rockstar Still Hiring?

The conventional wisdom is that Rockstar Games should have hired when they started making Grand Theft Auto 6.

Of course, that is what they did. But there is a reason they need to start hiring again when the game is releasing soon.

And the ramp up in staff is to make sure they meet their deadlines to guarantee they reach that release date.

What Did We Learn From Earlier Job Openings?

While the fans want to believe we can get some insight from these job openings, there really has not been anything.

Last month, there was a job listing that referred to Grand Theft Auto 6 as the biggest video game release in history.

Apparently some fans really thought this was some start to the game’s marketing. But we know that wasn’t the case at all.

Rockstar removed that language from that job listing almost immediately. It seemed like they wanted to entice applicants with the line.

But they probably came to the conclusion that it wasn’t worth the hassle.

Is This Still Potentially Bad News For Rockstar?

Last month, we also argued that this could be bad news for Grand Theft Auto 6.

The language they used could have been a sign of desperation to fill these job openings. But as we pointed out, they no longer name call Grand Theft Auto 6.

So this looks more like Rockstar filling out new needs in their studios around the world. These new employees may not necessarily be replacing someone who was laid off or retired.

It’s possible that Rockstar has had some promotions. That means they have new slots to fill to replace everyone they promoted.

Alternately, Rockstar could have found that they just need more people. They may have employees who have been wearing too many hats making this game.

Now that they’re trying to finish up, those employees need to focus on specific jobs. That also means they’ll need new people to take their other responsibilities.

Whatever the reason, we can take this now as a positive. Rockstar is determined to reach that May 2026 release date. Hopefully, they can fill those openings soon.