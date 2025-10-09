More GTA 6 Fans Predict November Date For Pre-Order Start

One of the big reasons that it’s been easy to cover GTA 6 in recent weeks is not due to all the official news that has dropped about it. Sure, there has been natural speculation and such, but nothing from Rockstar Games proper. Instead, it’s been easy to cover because just about every fan out there has been making predictions about what the game will be like, what they hope it’ll be like, and when they hope certain things will happen. The two things at the top of the “Please happen soon!” checklist are the release of the third trailer and the opening of pre-orders.

Officially, we don’t know when either is happening. However, unofficially, fans have been making all kinds of guesses about when both will happen. Some have gone onto Reddit and posted entire timelines in which they think the game will start to roll out its “final phase of marketing” before releasing in May next year.

Others are looking to the past to see if Rockstar Games might “repeat history” to try and get things revealed. To that end, one fan has noted that with the 5th entry, Rockstar opted to open up pre-orders in the first week of November, as the game was slated to arrive in the Spring. As such, he thinks it’ll drop on the first Monday of November.

GTA V Pre Orders went live on Monday 5th November 2012.



I can only assume the Monday is due to the stock market opening!



This was also when GTA 5 was set for its spring release date…



The exact same window we are currently sitting in for GTA 6.



This is why I’m keeping an eye… pic.twitter.com/Q1u9nNm2hr — RockStation (@rockstationonx) October 8, 2025

As we also talked about previously, this wouldn’t be the most ridiculous thing to consider. Rockstar may look to “repeat history” because it worked well the first time. Furthermore, it would add extra time for people to nab the pre-orders, which we all know Rockstar wants, because the more pre-orders that happen, the more sales on day one that’ll occur.

Plus, as many fans have noted in the last few weeks, November might be the “perfect month” to do things because of the fact that it’s a mere six months before the release of GTA 6. But, again, all of this is just “fan hopes” and nothing official from Rockstar Games.

If the pre-orders do go live next month, it could be the catalyst for many things to come, not the least of which is the third trailer, which everyone wants to see, but also the reveal of the various “special editions” that inevitably will come out. Oh, and let’s not forget about the game’s price point. That single thing has been speculated on just as much as the game’s release date and the upcoming trailer.

Hopefully, all will be revealed soon.