Rockstar Games Is Hiring For Anti-Cheat (For Grand Theft Auto Online?)

Rockstar could be planning to introduce GTA RP with anti-cheat built in.

Rockstar’s new job openings seem to have a particular focus.

As they have updated on their website, there are new listings for a cheat software analyst and anti-cheat engineer.

Cheat Software Analyst

This listing comes with this description:

Rockstar is on the lookout for talented Cheat Software Analyst. As a Cheat Software Analyst you will be committed to ensuring our games and services remain secure and enjoyable by protecting against cheaters, vulnerabilities, and exploits.

In this dynamic role you’ll work closely with other engineering and product teams to research, reverse engineer, and implement solutions that mitigate threats to the player experience and stay ahead of evolving attack vectors.

Anti-Cheat Engineer

This listing comes with this description:

Rockstar is on the lookout for talented Anti-Cheat Engineer.

As a Anti-Cheat Engineer you will be committed to ensuring our games and services remain secure and enjoyable by protecting against cheaters, vulnerabilities, and exploits.

In this dynamic role you’ll work closely with other engineering and product teams to research, reverse engineer, and implement solutions that mitigate threats to the player experience and stay ahead of evolving attack vectors.

Neither listing mentions Grand Theft Auto 6 like they did last month.

Does Rockstar Need Better Anti-Cheat?

Rockstar adopted BattlEye as its anti-cheat just last year for Grand Theft Auto Online. This is an industry leading anti-cheat, but one that adds a lot of limitations to the game.

BattlEye was the industry leader that introduced kernel-level anti-cheat to online multiplayer video games. Because of how harsh it is, a lot of human players got locked out of Grand Theft Auto Online when it launched.

Rockstar had the foresight to allow players to disable BattlEye because it’s problematic to a specific part of their community.

Can Rockstar Support GTA RP With Anti-Cheat?

Rockstar has come a long way in their position with GTA RP, or role-playing. By its very nature, role-playing violates Rockstar’s terms of service.

Last year, Rockstar acquired the biggest GTA RP multiplayer mod, FiveM, alongside its developer Cfx.re. A few weeks ago, Rockstar revealed they are working with nopixel, the biggest GTA RP server.

Rockstar may keep working with FiveM or not, if certain rumors hold water. But Rockstar now faces a key dilemma.

We think Rockstar has decided they will implement GTA RP in such a way that role-players will work with anti-cheat fully incorporated in.

That could mean Rockstar will make their own anti-cheat. It could also mean they will fork BattlEye with their help.

This could all be huge for GTA RP. But we’re going to have to wait and see how it all plays out.