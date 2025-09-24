FiveM Server nopixel V Officially Coming To GTA Online

Popular GTA RP server nopixel has announced a huge upgrade.

They just made this announcement on social media:

nopixel V is the next evolution of the GTAV Roleplay experience, created in collaboration with Rockstar Games.

Coming soon to the Rockstar Games Launcher and other PC platforms – stay tuned for more information at https://www.nopixel.net.

Thank you to everyone in the nopixel community for your continued support.

Lest you think this was fake, the official Rockstar Twitter account quoted their announcement with this statement:

We’re excited to support the nopixel team as they create the future of GTA RP.

Hold Up – What’s A Nopixel?

Nopixel is a private server for dedicated GTA RP, or Grand Theft Auto role play. So think live action role play, or LARP, but in the confines of Grand Theft Auto online.

Different servers create their own worlds, where players can create their own characters to tell stories in these worlds. Of course, all these servers are based on FiveM.

So, if you join one of these servers, you yourself become a character in this GTA RP. Your character can die in-game from the actions of other players.

But what’s important here is not that you kill other players or survive. In GTA RP, everyone agrees to play roles and live out their roles in these servers.

The fun is in pretending to be part of a virtual world that happens to be based on Rockstar’s live service.

What Changed With Rockstar

As explained in this Reddit guide, nopixel was fully independent from Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive. Nopixel’s founder Koil started the server with some independent devs and built it by themselves.

Based on this announcement, nopixel remains independent. However, they now get Rockstar’s support to build the latest iteration, nopixel V.

Koil revealed nopixel V around this time last year. On their own, it took them years to work on previous versions of nopixel.

But this announcement could mean that pace is accelerating even further. They could be working with Rockstar and FiveM developers right now to produce their vision faster.

The Community Gives Their Props

We already see a few fans congratulation the nopixel team.

Blau shared this message:

GTA RP changed how I view gaming, streaming, and even game development. I still remember a convo where I asked @Thebuddha_3 if Rockstar would ever get involved… and here we are

Can’t be said enough, but HUGE shoutout to @ItsKoil & the NoPixel dev team. Incredible work. Y’all taking us to the big leagues

Saab said this:

NoPixel & Rockstar coming together is proof of how far RP has come. The future of roleplay is bigger than ever. I’m excited for what’s ahead.

And of course, Alpocad pointed out the obvious:

we got nopixel x rockstar before gta 6

You can watch the official trailer below.