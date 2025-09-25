Rumor: Is nopixel V Proof Rockstar Is Ditching FiveM For ROME?

Yesterday, we reported on nopixel V officially coming to Grand Theft Auto Online, in partnership with Rockstar Games themselves. Today, rumor is spreading that it could mean even more than that.

As we reported yesterday, nopixel does use FiveM. FiveM has been the basis of GTA RP since it started. But some fans believe that the nopixel V announcement actually confirmed that Rockstar is ditching FiveM.

FiveM’s Sordid Controversy

We reported on the rumors surrounding FiveM last February. If the rumors are to be believed, FiveM’s original developers were victim to a hostile takeover by other modder and dev teams.

We won’t litigate these details anymore, but there was a part of this rumor that remains relevant today. Allegedly, Rockstar gave up on FiveM a few months in after they had acquired it.

Rockstar came up with their own engine to replace FiveM, called Rockstar Online Modding Engine. The community has simply refer to it as ROME

The Rumored Rise Of ROME

As explained by RockstarIntel, nopixel was also part of those FiveM rumors. The claim was that nopixel was allowed to bypass an updated FiveM agreement as they worked on nopixel V.

The rumor paints a picture of certain people in Rockstar giving preference for some GTA RP servers over FiveM. But that’s not the biggest part of the rumor.

nopixel was allowed to snub FiveM because they got to build nopixel V on ROME itself.

The Circumstantial Evidence Proving The “Crime”

This rumor didn’t just become relevant again because of the nopixel V announcement. There is other evidence going around that Rockstar intends to push ROME.

Dataminers Tez2 and Gogsi123 found evidence of ROME in Rockstar’s APIs. These APIs referred to ROME by its codemane, Project Soundstage.

These APIs could be used on both Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption games. It even makes reference to console, though of course that could be vague.

Could GTA RP Come To Consoles?

It’s true that this could be referring to PlayStation and Xbox, but neither are actually named in the APIs. It’s also possible that this refers to a different kind of console.

For example, it could be some sort of console interface used in Rockstar’s development. So we can’t take this as proof of role playing coming to the consoles too.

But we can’t dismiss the possibility completely. It would make a lot of sense for Rockstar to build their own role play engine if they wanted to bring GTA RP to consoles themselves.

At this point, we simply have to wait for nopixel’s and Rockstar’s official announcements.