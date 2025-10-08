PS5 GTA 6 Review Section Sparks Trailer 3 Buzz

There is no shortage of speculation and theory posts about Grand Theft Auto VI. The game has been highly anticipated for years. Fortunately, Rockstar Games confirmed a few years ago that the game is in development. Unfortunately, since then, we have had a total of just two trailers for the game. However, a new online discovery has fans anticipating a third trailer for GTA 6 to be released to hype up the game’s arrival next year.

Of course, we don’t know if that will be the case. We’ll just have to wait and see when Rockstar Games releases the next trailer. That said, it was recently uncovered that the PlayStation 5 website for Grand Theft Auto VI now lists a review section. It’s a small addition, but any slight movement regarding this game has a plethora of fans anticipating something bigger is coming behind it.

GTA 6 Fans Are Waiting For The Third Trailer

It’s been a waiting game for when we’ll get the following trailer. The first two trailers offered us a bit more insight into the characters and the location in which GTA 6 will be set. There’s no telling what the next trailer might offer. We know that fans are eager to see some gameplay footage in hopes of gaining a better understanding of the performance. That could be in the works, but again, it’s all speculative at this point, just like the rumor suggesting 60 FPS for PS5 Pro players.

Regardless, it appears that PlayStation is preparing for the game’s eventual release by adding a rating and reviews section. Reddit comments are all circulating on what the next trailer will offer and when we might receive it. That said, we know that there is also a push to see the return of GTA 5’s protagonists for one final score in this upcoming game.

For now, we can continue to ponder what the development team has been cooking up. For instance, some fans are wondering if GTA 6 will have a limited weapon wheel. Others are scouring the few marketing materials we have for GTA 6 to see if there are any potential Easter eggs connecting characters to the previous game.