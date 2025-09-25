Grand Theft Auto VI Character Seemingly Has A Small Connection To Trevor

We’re all waiting on the arrival of Grand Theft Auto VI. The new game is set to release next year, after fans have waited over a decade for its arrival. However, while we have a release date attached to the game, we still only have two official trailers. Likewise, the second trailer drop came with an assortment of images to help flesh out some of the characters.

There’s bound to be a ton of new details coming our way with the third trailer drop. We might be waiting for its arrival, but when it does arrive, we’ll find countless players digging into everything they possibly can from it. In fact, the second trailer drop and images released back in May are still providing details. One fan even managed to find a connection that links back to Grand Theft Auto V.

Grand Theft Auto VI Trevor Connection Unveiled?

Fans have been vocal about the potential return of Grand Theft Auto V characters in Grand Theft Auto VI. The game was such a smash hit that it’s a little more than frustrating for some players that we didn’t get any DLC. While we don’t know if there’s anything in the works or any direct connections to GTA 5, this easter egg could be a small indicator.

Thanks to Dexerto, we’re learning that a Reddit user has noticed a connection to Trevor Philipps. Now, fair warning, this could be a big stretch. Even the user on Reddit noted this could be a reach, but it’s at least something to point out. It turns out that the character Bae-Luxe has a tattoo on her thigh that resembles Mr. Raspberry Jam, the teddy bear Trevor owns, and even features on his vehicle’s bumper.

It’s tough to see, as the thigh image is cut off, and there is some clothing covering the tattoo. However, maybe it’s a connection or even a small nod from the developers to their previous work. Then again, Bae-Luxe is heavily connected to social media, so maybe it’s also a nod to some of the wild adventures that have circulated online about Trevor.

We’ll just have to wait and see if something comes from this or not. It’s possible that if there is any connection at all from the previous game, Rockstar Games will be keeping that secret for players to uncover as they progress through the campaign.

Unfortunately, Grand Theft Auto VI didn’t make an appearance last evening for the Sony PlayStation State of Play. Fans can continue to speculate about what’s coming, such as potential improvements to the wanted system.