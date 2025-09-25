Of Course Grand Theft Auto 6 Was Not At Sony’s State Of Play

A rumor that Grand Theft Auto 6 coming to yesterday’s State of Play event turned out to be untrue.

The Original Rumor

We don’t know if this is the original source of this rumor, but a Twitter account shared a doctored screenshot of Sony’s recent video game presentation event.

Twitter user LD8 shared this caption:

Alleged Leaks are circulating of PlayStation’s “State of Play” event with apparently announces of things such as Trailer 3 of GTA 6, news about Marvel Spiderman 3 and more.

The other games in the purported list look like a wishlist for Sony fans. But it’s clear it doesn’t make sense.

Among the games in this doctored list include a Concord Reboot, Hollow Knight: Pablo, and Driveclub 2.

Why Some Gamers Know Better Than To Expect GTA

SynthPotato was quick to reply to the rumor with this response:

EXCLUSIVE INFO: GTA 6 will NOT be at today’s State of Play

How hyped are y’all to finally not see GTA 6 /10?

Indeed, they were not the only ones mocking this announcement. They did understand that it does not make sense for Rockstar to bring their game that still won’t be releasing in months.

This State of Play did have some games for 2026, but it’s objectives are clearly about 2025. Sony did try to keep interest going for the PlayStation 5 by revealing a wide mix of games for the console.

What Was At The State Of Play?

Sony had two big self-published AAAs this time around, Saros and Marvel’s Wolverine.

On top of that, they did unveil a lot of high-profile AAAs from third parties as well. That includes Battlefield 6, Crimson Desert, and Deus Ex Remastered.

They even had Microsoft Flight Simulator, with new controls built just for PSVR2.

And for some reason, Sony sold us some hardware, with a God Of War 20th Anniversary DualSense, and new PlayStation Pulse Elevate Wireless speakers.

You can learn more about the other games on the show here. Sony had tons of smaller games for the State of Play too.

Rockstar Won’t Make Grand Theft Auto Sony “Exclusive” anymore.

The reason Rockstar won’t bring a Grand Theft Auto trailer for any of Sony’s events should be self-evident.

It’s not that Rockstar is hostile to Sony. It really is nothing more than Rockstar choosing to control their marketing by themselves.

Some fans may be holding on to this idea that Sony and Rockstar will work together to make Grand Theft Auto 6 a PlayStation 5 ‘exclusive’ or something across those lines.

But that ignores the fact that every Grand Theft Auto game since Grand Theft Auto III came to Xbox as much as PlayStation. And a bit after that, Rockstar also agreed they should bring their games to PC too.