How Can GTA 6 Improve The Wanted System?

When you’re doing a long-running video game series, one of the most important things that one must do is to keep improving the various features and visuals of the titles so that they look like true improvements and not just a reiteration of what’s already been there. If you’ve played a lot of sports video games, you know exactly what we’re talking about. When the title is something highly anticipated, like GTA 6, then you know you have to go really big with things, or else you’ll get called out for not making key changes. While many feel that changes and improvements are natural, one thing that many want is improvements in the Wanted system.

For those not in the know, Rockstar Games made the Wanted system so that if you do something bad, like a crime, the police will come after you. Plus, if you amplify the system’s rankings, the police will come after you even harder, like if you kill a cop to try to escape. This is one of the key features of the game, and you have to be quick and clever to get away from the cops.

However, as one fan pointed out, there are ways to improve the system, and by extension, improve GTA 6 itself. For example, they want better police AI. In past games, it sometimes didn’t take much to get away from the police. Plus, they were known for just “following behind you” instead of doing real police tactics to try to cut people off and secure the suspect. You know, you?

So, by making the AI better, you can not only make the Wanted system more dangerous to invoke, but you can make it a true thrill ride to get away from them, and many will like the challenge on both sides of the coin.

Another interesting point they brought up was to give the police more options for how to find you, and what happens long-term if you do trigger the system.

They explain that it would be interesting for police to not give up the search once you do things like enter a building, but instead, go after you inside the building for a bit to see if they can flesh you out. As for the “Consequences,” they want Rockstar to make it so that the neighborhoods you cause trouble in will “remember you,” and the cops will be on a hair trigger and ready to pounce when you screw up again.

Check out the full video to see all that they spell out: