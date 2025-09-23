How Large Will GTA 6 B Data-Wise?

With details still being scarce about GTA 6 in terms of overall gameplay, world size, and so on, gamers have been looking for indications as to what might be the “breakdown” of things on a different level. Specifically, a data level. After all, in recent years, AAA titles have ballooned not only in size and in cost, but in data sizes. While this can be mostly negated via buying physical copies of a game, especially if that physical copy is on a disk and not a cartridge, there are plenty of people out there who happily partake in getting digital games solely. If that’s the case, they might have to clear up some space on their hard drives to ensure that things don’t go over their limit.

Now, to be clear, we DON’T KNOW just yet how much data GTA 6 will have. GamingBible and others have looked into speculation that fans have had from months back and in recent times to try and “posit a guess” while also sifting through the rubbish and exaggerations that some have posited.

For example, some people think that this could be “the largest game ever” in terms of data size, and it could possibly be that. However, others noted that other massive Rockstar Games titles didn’t even break 100 GB, including a certain cowboy game from a few years back. That could paint a better picture that the size will be big, but not gigantic.

However, there are some caveats to put here, including that there will definitely be an online portion of the game, and one that’s far larger and more extensive than what has come before. Therefore, even if the initial download isn’t that big, it’s possible that patches and content updates, not to mention whatever DLC they decide to add, could add to that data load over time.

One thing some people forget, though, is that compression on the current-gen consoles is better than it was in the past, even with the recent past. It’s also important to note that Rockstar Games wants this title to likely be the biggest gaming launch ever, and so if the data size is too big, that could limit who is up for getting it on day one, and who has to go and “ensure they can handle the game” in the first place.

No matter what the answer turns out to be, the important thing is to wait for Rockstar Games to make it clear what is and isn’t happening, and then go from there.