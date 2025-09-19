What Should The Third GTA 6 Trailer Be Like?

Video game trailers are one of the most essential things to build up hype for a release. It doesn’t matter if it’s a AAA title or an indie game; if you have a good trailer, one that truly hooks players into your game’s premise, style, or gameplay, you have a shot of getting them to buy it on day one or soon after. However, as we all know, there are different types of trailers that can present a game in many different ways. GTA 6 knows this very well, as so far, it has only released two trailers, and they’ve been cinematic in style and substance, which has gotten fans excited…but also curious about what’s been left out.

More specifically, when the first trailer came out, we got a tease of the main characters, Jason and Lucia, and then had a LONG look at the state of Leonida, and the modern version of Vice City. Rockstar Games wanted to ensure that things were presented in such a way to make it clear to gamers that this title would be “top tier” in its visual quality, and many have been impressed with it.

However, what we haven’t gotten a clear look at yet is the title’s gameplay. Sure, we can guess that GTA 6 will have similar gameplay stylings to past entries in the series, but that’s not the point. We need to know how it looks in-engine versus just seeing Jason and Lucia with guns in cutscenes. After all, as recent history has taught us, you can have a beautiful game visually, but if there are performance issues, gamers will call you out on it.

So, more than likely, when the third trailer drops, we’ll still get cutscenes showing off the characters and all the “misadventures” they’ll get into, but they’ll likely splice in gameplay sections so that gamers can know what to expect. More than likely, we’ll see different spots with Jason and Lucia to highlight how they are co-main characters and that we can control them both throughout parts of the storyline.

We’ll also likely get teasers of the side quests and missions that they’ll partake in to get money, build up an arsenal, or get lots of cars, and so on.

To be clear, we’re not doubting Rockstar Games. They’ve played things smartly so far, and Take-Two Interactive recently confirmed that the May 26th, 2026, release date is still what they’re shooting for with the title. So, when the third trailer drops, it’ll show what they want to show and nothing more.