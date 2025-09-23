New GTA 6 Speculation Proves How Desperate Fans Are For Insights

As we’ve touched on before, when a game gets so hyped by either developers or gamers, and then the gamers have to wait for the title to actually come out to play it, or to learn more about it, things start to “happen.” Specifically, gamers will scour the internet and past trailers, images, interviews, etc., to see what they can find that points to new information. You might recall that yesterday, we talked about fan speculation that there’s actually a third protagonist in GTA 6, and that their “being there” could spell doom for Jason and Lucia. However, that’s not the only speculation going around.

As noted on Twitter, there are some who looked at past official images for GTA 6 and noticed that on Jason’s watch in the pic above, there is a time on it. So what? Well, the poster feels that this could be an intentional detail that points to something important, but he doesn’t know what:

https://twitter.com/Urban_GTA_6/status/1970162528584860049

Does that feel thin? Good, because it is. We will grant you that if you just look at the main image itself, you can’t tell that the watch has a time displayed. Thus, the argument could be made that Rockstar Games put the time there to “signify something,” which would be enough to set off a bunch of speculation, as we’re showing you now.

However, you can also say that the Rockstar team merely put the time there…to make it a better image. Artists are known to add little details and such to flesh out a scene even further and make it feel more “realistic” versus just “moving on.” This could absolutely be an example of that.

Regardless of how you look at it, this whole watch issue is proof that fans are desperate to learn more about the game, and they’re willing to look EVERYWHERE to try and even get a hint at what might be coming. That includes trying to ascertain when the next trailer will arrive. Many are hoping it’s soon, especially after the Take-Two Interactive meeting that recently happened pointed to how the May 2026 release date appears to still be on track, and thus, we won’t get a delay like some have been speculating.

The trailer will get a lot of watches no matter when it drops, but many desire seeing not only cutscenes, but seeing gameplay so we can get a true visual on what it’ll be like to truly roam in Vice City once again.