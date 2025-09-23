We’re Officially 100 Days Away From 2026, The Year Of Grand Theft Auto 6

It’s the beginning of a season, but also, a monumental countdown for Grand Theft Auto 6 fans.

We’re sure some of you noticed a few days ago that we are already past 100 days before Christmas Day. Of course, that’s not something everyone celebrates but we all still share in that experience of a holiday season.

Of course, Christmas comes a few days before the end of the year. And today is officially 100 days before the end of 2025 and the start of 2026.

The Year of Grand Theft Auto 6

Rockstar announced they were delaying Grand Theft Auto 6 at the start of May of this year. The official release date is now May 26, 2026.

While that has disappointed a lot of fans, it doesn’t seem to be as bad as it initially seemed. Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick made it clear that it was delayed by less than six months.

This delay did leave the field open for the Nintendo Switch 2 to be the sole high profile video game product launch of 2025. And Nintendo has seen groundbreaking success so far.

How Is 2025 Turning Out So Far?

The Switch 2’s console and software sales are setting new industry records so far. But it hasn’t been smooth sailing for the company.

Of course, we sort of expect the influx of discourse and controversy that would come with the launch. There are genuine points to criticize or air grievances with Nintendo and their partners.

On the other hand, we have to admit that gaming culture can be toxic. There are straight up Nintendo haters creating discourse in bad faith. And there are gamers stuck in the middle, who may be swayed by bad or ignorant discourse.

Nintendo is also facing a tougher market with tougher circumstances for everyone. As the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S raised prices, the Switch 2 has avoided a price increase so far, but not the original Switch.

And these all point to the challenges Rockstar will also be facing next year.

Will 2026 Be Better For Video Games?

A big point of contention now is if Take-Two will price Grand Theft Auto 6 above $ 60 retail price. If the market continues to be unfavorable, we may see the game go up in price to $ 70, $ 80, or even worse.

Some fans already expect that they will be paying more than $ 60 for it, but we want to be hopeful for the best. Maybe Rockstar can make Grand Theft Auto Online a separate experience from Grand Theft Auto 6, so they can bundle them but also price the main game at $ 60. We’ll see how it all plays out next year.