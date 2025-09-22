Could GTA 6 Have A Secret Third Protagonist?

One of the reasons that GTA 6 is so hyped, despite not coming out for several months yet, is that everything we have seen about the game looks good. After all, Rockstar Games has dropped us two trailers so far, and through them, we’ve seen what the modern-day version of Vice City looks like, while also getting teases of everything that’ll happen with main characters Jason and Lucia. The two look like a great couple, and ones that we’ll easily be able to “connect with” as the story goes on. As such, many are eager to play as them.

However, with there not being a third trailer yet, and the release date being far down the road, many have been looking back at those first two trailers and wondering if there’s something “secret” within them that we haven’t realized yet. The “belief” that is going around in some circles is that GTA 6 might actually have a third protagonist that’s just waiting to be unveiled. Cue dramatic music!

This started on a Reddit thread, where a person noted that one of the characters shown in the previous trailers, Raul Bautista, looked to be more than “just another side character” due to the shots he had in said trailers. One such trailer featured him alone in a car, with Jason and Lucia nowhere in sight. They felt that this wasn’t a random thing, as all the other characters in the trailers were shown in either key areas or with the protagonists, but not Raul. One person built off of this in the comments with:

“Why does he have a screenshot of him in car driving… presumably alone? and it’s definitely a gameplay screenshot. RDR 2 had screenshots of epilogue John Marston missions too and we had zero clue. Calling it, there’s multiple endings and if you choose Lucia or Jason death ending, you’ll get him as a stand in and an epilogue set of missions.”

That would be rather interesting indeed, wouldn’t you say? As many have stated, based on the initial trailers, Jason & Lucia have very much a “Bonnie & Clyde” vibe to them, as they’re trying to make it big while also trying to make it out alive. Yet, Bonnie & Clyde were gunned down by law enforcement, and many feel that this could be the fate of Jason & Lucia.

Raul, being a reluctant third protagonist, could show his own character’s role in their deaths, especially if he feels responsible for them.

We’ll find out next May if this is true!