GTA 6 Fans Wonder If GTA 5’s Cut Horses Will Be Added To The Game

Grand Theft Auto fans are eagerly awaiting the next major installment to hit the market. We know it’s coming, and as it stands right now, we even have an official release date. When GTA 6 drops in May of 2026, will it feature a cut piece of content that was uncovered from GTA 5? There’s no telling, but that’s something fans are starting to ponder online.

There’s bound to be plenty of tidbits of cut content we don’t even know about from Grand Theft Auto V. However, that said, we do know of some of the cut pieces of content from the game. One of the pieces of cut content fans uncovered from the game files is a heist mission that involved a horse.

Will GTA 6 Feature Horses?

The mission that was uncovered from the game files was called The Sharmoota Job. This heist was directed at Michael and Trevor. Overall, the focus of the heist was to rob a mansion owned by Martin Madrazo. Included in the mission was the task of robbing a hidden safe, stealing a prized horse, and kidnapping his wife.

While the kidnapping of his wife was reused for a different mission, the horse mechanic was ultimately dropped. Still, we did learn from the game files that this horse mechanic was going to act like a vehicle. One of the characters would be riding the horse out of the area. However, about a year before the game’s launch, the mission and horse mechanic was scrapped.

Now, fans are wondering if this mechanic could be something we’ll see brought back in Grand Theft Auto VI. After all, Rockstar Games recently worked on horse mechanics with the launch of Red Dead Redemption 2. Perhaps they’ll bring that over into the game in some fashion, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

As for now, we’re all waiting on that next trailer drop. Fans are even wondering what the third GTA 6 trailer will feature. Furthermore, outside of the new installment, we know the series as a whole is going to be used as a college course, which you can read more about right here.

Currently, Grand Theft Auto VI is set to launch on May 26, 2026. Provided there are no delays, we’ll have the game available on both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms.