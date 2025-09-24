GTA 6 Is Apparently Getting A Celeb For One Of Its Radio Stations Once Again

As we get closer to the arrival of GTA 6, the little details that come out about the game world will help paint a picture of what it’ll be like going through Vice City. We already know some of what it will look like, including how this will truly be a “modern-day Vice City,” complete with stylish clubs, stores, things to do, and crazy people to deal with. However, for those who enjoy music while they drive, you might want to turn it to the station that has been playing for several games now. Specifically, Non-Stop Pop FM. Why should you do that? Because apparently, Paris Hilton is the DJ for the station. It’s hot!!!

Now, yes, this isn’t confirmed, and it comes from a Twitter handle that’s not affiliated with Rockstar, but Paris Hilton herself, so you need to take this with a grain of salt. However, as the tweet does note, the last title in the franchise had a celebrity as the DJ for the station, and it makes sense that the dev team would want to rotate celebrities, especially as they go to a new setting.

Plus, if you somehow don’t know, Paris Hilton is still a big deal, just not in a “simple life” kind of way. She cashed in her cache to become a multi-millionaire in the fashion world, all the while still occasionally doing TV appearances. She was even one of the celebs used to promote the recent Olympics in Paris! Get it? Because she’s “Paris Hilton?” Yeah, we never said it was the most clever of marketing strategies…

Paris Hilton will officially be taking over Non-Stop Pop FM in GTA 6!



Cara Delevingne, who hosted the station in GTA V, is stepping down, with Paris Hilton stepping in as the new voice of Vice City’s most stylish radio station. 💿🔥#GTA6 #GTAVI #GTAOnline #GTA pic.twitter.com/xJW795yzMi — Paris Hilton Updates (@ParisHUpdates) September 22, 2025

So, why should people be excited about this? To be fair, it’s not as exciting as the game drawing ever closer to release, which is what many people are undoubtedly counting down toward. But this is a nice “little thing” that will help make Vice City feel more alive.

Plus, we’re sure GTA 6 will have Paris, if she really is the DJ, go and “comment” on all that’s happening in Vice City and other parts of the world. Thus, you might hear a “familiar personality” come back to the mix and spice up your radio station vibes.

If you aren’t a fan of Paris Hilton, that’s fine, you can just turn the radio station to something else and see what Rockstar Games has cooking for you! That’s the beauty of a game like this: you have plenty of options!