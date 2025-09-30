Grand Theft Auto VI PS5 Pro Performance Rumor Resurfaces Online

There is a great deal of hype surrounding Grand Theft Auto VI. As a result of fans waiting for over a decade now for the next major GTA installment, there are more than a few rumors and speculation pieces online. We’ve since seen some trailers for the game to help highlight what to expect. Still, one aspect that fans are eagerly awaiting is gameplay footage, and more importantly, performance.

GTA 6 was once slated to launch this year. That, of course, isn’t happening. Rockstar Games has revealed that they are pushing this game back to 2026. While we are hopeful that this title doesn’t experience another delay, which would push the game further back, it remains an ongoing rumor among the gaming community whether that will happen. However, if one rumor is to be believed, when the game is released, you can expect the gameplay performance to thrive on the PlayStation 5 Pro platform.

Grand Theft Auto VI Giving PS5 Pro Special Treatment

According to @DetectiveSeeds, Sony engineers are assisting Rockstar in fine tuning GTA VI for the PS5 Pro.

Reports say it’s already running at 60FPS, with multiple performance modes and GTA/PS5 bundles expected.

Target date: May 2026.#GTA6 #RockstarGames pic.twitter.com/v36ODvgjYw — GTA VI Guides (@gtaviguides) September 29, 2025

A rumor that surfaced online back in July of this year, originating from Detective Seeds, is once again circulating online today. If you didn’t catch the news back in July, Detective Seeds on X, which has a notable following, stated that he had a connection to a PlayStation engineer. According to their source, it was revealed that Sony was assisting the Rockstar Games development team in optimizing Grand Theft Auto VI for the PlayStation 5 Pro.

If true, it is noted that the developers were able to not only get multiple graphical options for the PlayStation 5 Pro, but they could also hit 60 FPS. This collaboration was pulled off thanks to a marketing deal between Rockstar and PlayStation.

The rumor, as mentioned, is being circulated online again from the GTA VI Guides X account. Of course, we don’t have any official word yet on whether this will actually be the case. We’re all still waiting for the actual gameplay footage to surface online and for performance confirmation to be released to the public.

While we don’t know just when that will happen, we do know that the current release date for GTA 6 is set for May 26, 2026. There’s plenty of time left for fans to speculate about what could be coming to the game. Meanwhile, even big names from Rockstar Games who are not attached to the studio are expecting a great game.