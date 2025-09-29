Dan Houser Still Rooting For GTA 6 Despite Having No Involvement

It was big news when Dan Houser, co-founder of Rockstar Games, announced his departure. It was announced in 2020 that Dan would be parting ways with Rockstar Games, having been with the company since its inception. Now he’s carrying on with a new company called Absurd Ventures.

However, you can’t have been with the start of a company like Rockstar Games and not get asked about its projects. Recently, Dan Houser had an interview with IGN, during which the conversation turned to Grand Theft Auto VI. Again, Dan is no longer attached to Rockstar Games, so what information he has about the game is slim to none.

Dan Houser Still Excited For GTA 6 Release

IGN started the interview by asking Dan if it would feel unusual to play Grand Theft Auto VI without all the information available. According to Dan, he thought that it was a great privilege to have worked on something so big and that he had written the last ten or so games for the franchise. As a result, he feels that the world has had enough GTA from him.

However, despite not having any involvement with the game or the character set that is attached, he believes the game will still be great. That’s a positive coming from the former co-founder, as he still thinks the team is in great hands to continue on this franchise without Dan at the helm.

Of course, we’ll have to see how well the game holds up for ourselves when it finally drops next year. As long as there are no further delays to push this game back, we should see Grand Theft Auto VI launch on May 26, 2026. When the game does release, you’ll find it available for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

In other related news to Dan Houser, the interview also revealed that Red Dead Redemption 2 is his best video game accomplishment. Likewise, one game that continues to evade development despite fans’ requests is Bully 2. You can find out why Bully 2 never came to fruition right here.