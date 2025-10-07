The Halloween Pass Has Been Resurrected For Red Dead Online

The folks over at Rockstar Games are celebrating the spooky season. We have games like Red Dead Online bringing out new content and challenges this month. All of this will allow players to earn new spooky attire, extra XP, and in-game money. However, if you’re familiar with last year’s offering, it seems that The Halloween Pass is making a return.

Coming back from the grave is The Halloween Pass 2. This new pass is resurrected only for a limited time, as it will return to the depths below on November 4, 2025. We’re fresh into October, so you should have ample time to get into this seasonal pass before Rockstar Games yanks it back from the digital store.

Red Dead Online The Halloween Pass 2

Taking to the official Rockstar Games website, the developers advertised The Halloween Pass 2. As mentioned, this pass is making a return, but it won’t be available forever. You have just until November 4, 2025, to finish all the ranks and earn the goods. Fortunately, if you’re already a player who had the previous pass, you’ll find that your progress will pick up where you last left off.

So, that might help you quickly pick up some of the exclusive rewards. Meanwhile, newcomers will have to work their way through all fifteen ranks. By doing so, you’ll acquire some unique clothing items tied to The Halloween Pass 2.

By completing all fifteen ranks, you’ll unlock The Bound Shears, The Bouncher Coat, The Golden Creature Mask, The Cartilage Gloves, The Glabella Lantern, and The Widow Variant. You can view a preview of the items being offered this season on the official Wheeler, Rawson & Co. website catalogue right here.

Again, if you didn’t catch the news earlier, we break down everything you can expect from the new Red Dead Online Halloween event right here. We’re sure that there might still be plenty of players hopping online for this event, as Sony recently revealed that Red Dead Redemption 2 remains a top seller on their PlayStation 4 platform.