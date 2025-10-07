New Halloween Event Now Live In Red Dead Online

We’re in the spooky season, my friends. It’s all about horror this month, so turn on your favorite scary movie, dust off those Goosebump books, and embrace the different horror events in your favorite video games. Some developers are adding events that celebrate the spooky season this month, and Rockstar Games is included in that list. Today, we’re getting word on what’s coming to Red Dead Online.

While we still see content continue to flood GTA Online, Rockstar Games still brings out some events to enjoy in Red Dead Online. The latest update is all about Halloween, featuring new ways to earn RDO$, Gold, and XP. Not to mention, there are some new threads to collect for your outlaw. We’ll offer a breakdown of what to expect this month.

Red Dead Online Celebrates Halloween

The frontier is about to get gloomy and a cold chill. Something is brewing in the wild west, so be careful if you decide to roam around alone after dark. However, if you do, there might be a few more rewards to collect. Rockstar Games has highlighted everything coming our way this month, and we’ll offer a breakdown as reported on the official Rockstar Games Newswire.

3X Rewards In New Call To Arms Battlegrounds

Get ready to face supernatural foes in All Hallow’s Call to Arms. There are two new battlegrounds at Van Horn and Bronte Mansion. Those of you who reach Wave 4 will unlock Rafferty Eyepatch, and those who reach Wave 8 will unlock the crimson and charcoal Nacogdoches Saddle. Meanwhile, this event will reward you with 3 times the Gold, RDO$, and XP.

Featured Series

There will be a series to take part in each week of this month. Likewise, each of these featured series will grant you 2X RDO$ and XP. If you win in a Featured Series, you’ll get a Fernwater Coat, with an offer for 40% off an Established or Distinguished Moonshier Role Item from the Persistent Posse.

October 7 – 13: Halloween Series – Fear of the Dark

October 14 – 20: Spoils of War Series – All Hallows Edition

October 21 – 27: Halloween Series – Dead of Night

October 28 – November 3: Hardcore Halloween Series – Fear of the Dark

Moonshine Bonuses & Discounts

It appears that moonshine is experiencing an uptick. You’ll find that all Moonshiner Sales will get 2X RDO$, XP, and Role XP. Likewise, Moonshine Shacks are going for 10 Gold Bars Less with 50% off Bar Themes and 30% off Relocation Fees.

Weekly & Monthly Rewards

If you play Red Dead Online at all this month, you’ll get the black Covington Hat. Meanwhile, if you play during Halloween Week, you’ll get the black and red Concho Pants. Otherwise, you’ll find the following rewards throughout the month.

October 7 – 13: Play any Moonshiner Story Mission to receive the black and red Irwin Coat .

. October 14 – 20: Win in the Featured Series to receive the red Carver Pants .

. October 21 – 27: Complete a Moonshiner Sale to receive the black Calhoun Boots .

. October 28 – November 3: Rank up five times or reach Moonshiner Rank 20 to receive the Amador Boots, returning from Outlaw Pass 3.

Community-Inspired Outfit

If you head to Madam Nazar, you’ll get a free Swine Mask. Likewise, head over to Wheeler, Rawson & Co. to get the Stringham Shirt, Cuffed Town Pants, and Hightop Moccasins.

That said, there are also some clothing options coming back this month for a limited time. You can pick up the following items from the catalogue.