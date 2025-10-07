Rockstar Games Still Printing Money For PlayStation With Red Dead Redemption 2 & GTA V

Rockstar Games is busy bringing Grand Theft Auto VI to the marketplace. There is a significant amount of hype surrounding this game already, as fans eagerly await its launch next year. However, it seems that the studios’ past two releases are still big sellers well after they initially launched. Red Dead Redemption 2 and Grand Theft Auto V continue to make a massive splash for Sony PlayStation.

PlayStation offers fans a look behind the scenes at what games are selling the best. At the start of each month, Sony will highlight the best-selling products from the previous month. Likewise, they break it down across platforms and even a free-to-play category. Not only are you getting a look at what games are popular right now for PlayStation players, but also where they are primarily enjoying the game.

Red Dead Redemption 2 & Grand Theft Auto V Are Still Big Hits

Rockstar Games are typically always big hits. They have a massive fan base and a strong track record for delivering on the games released. However, it’s been a long gap between releases lately. For instance, Grand Theft Auto V was first released back in 2013, and RDR 2 was released several years later in 2018. If things go according to plan, we should have our hands on Grand Theft Auto VI in 2026.

So, until then, it appears that both of those previous releases are still generating a significant amount of money. The PlayStation 5 sales chart for September shows that Grand Theft Auto V was the seventh-best-selling game in the US/Canada. Meanwhile, in the EU, Grand Theft Auto V landed in the charts as the sixth-best-selling game.

As for RDR 2, the game remains in the top spot on the PlayStation 4 in the US/Canada. The only game to overtake RDR 2 in the EU would be EA Sports FC 26. However, we might see that change again when we head into November.

In other related news, a rumor has been circulating online that Red Dead Redemption 2 is set for a new release soon on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. Furthermore, GTA Online players are currently celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival. So we might see another lease of life for Red Dead Redemption 2, and we’re sure GTA Online will remain a hit until that next installment drops.