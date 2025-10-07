Borderlands 4 Collabs With Staycool NYC Apparel

Borderlands 4 is Gearbox Software’s latest game release. After launching into the marketplace in early September, the game remains strong. Sure, it didn’t have the smoothest launch into the market. There was a significant backlash from PC players, specifically over the game’s optimization. However, Gearbox Software has been releasing patches to help improve the game’s performance.

We’re hopeful that the game is in a far better spot for your PC or console platform. We’ll continue to see patches released to address not only different bugs, but also tweak the performance to ensure things are running smoothly. That said, if you are enjoying the game and want to embrace the title when out and about, check out this new collaboration.

Borderlands 4 X Staycool

Blow up your closet with new swag from our limited-time collab with @STAYCOOLNYC. 👕💥



Pre-orders close at the end of the week. Don't miss out!https://t.co/sJCxWZf7Uo pic.twitter.com/LsDlQSRMAc — Borderlands (@Borderlands) October 6, 2025

The official Borderlands account has unveiled a new collaboration. It appears that Gearbox Software’s Borderlands 4 is collaborating with the Staycool NYC apparel brand. If you’re unfamiliar with this brand, it’s a clothing outlet that focuses on apparel that provides a positive and feel-good energy. Now, they have a few pieces of clothing that are branded from the Borderlands franchise.

It’s noted on the official Borderlands X account that preorders for the clothing are closing at the end of this week. So, if you find any of these items of interest, you don’t have long to wait before you can place an order. That said, we have a Claptrap logo tee, a Borderlands creatures-focused tee, a Claptrap Pizza hoodie, and the iconic Psycho Mask hoodie.

The tees will set you back $35 if you’re interested in those. Meanwhile, for a hoodie, as we head further into the fall and soon winter season, it will set you back a total of $70. You can view the lineup for yourself on the Staycool NYC website right here.

In other related news to Borderlands 4, we know that players are not too happy with the state of the game’s inventory issues. Likewise, we know that the latest patch release for the game also saw a nerf for Amon, which you can read more about right here.