Borderlands 4 Fans Vent About Game’s Inventory Issues

One of the great ironies of video gaming is that you can build something from scratch, make it look as beautiful as possible, have a solid main gameplay loop, and then still screw the game up because some of the “smaller stuff” you ignore and don’t think people will pay attention to…but they ALWAYS pay attention to it. For Borderlands 4, the game has been widely accepted as good by both players and critics. The problem is that the “smaller stuff” that seems oh so obvious to some apparently wasn’t that obvious to developer Gearbox Software for one reason or another.

On Reddit, one of the key topics of conversation is the inventory system. It’s apparently really bad in their eyes, as a thread poster noted:

“So its been almost a month since the release and we still cant remember sort settings? Why cant we compare items in inventory with the current equipped ones? Why do we have only 70 backpack size?

These things are making me wonder if the developers even play their own game. Dont get me wrong i LOVE the gameplay, build variety and the open world but if you play BL4 for just a few hours these things instantly are starting to bother you.

I wonder if they will ever adress the inventory mangement being so terrible.”

So, as you can see, our statement from before was correct. This Redditor still enjoys Borderlands 4 as a whole, but this issue with the inventory story system is weighing down his enjoyment. Plus, he wasn’t alone on that front, as many people came in on the thread and talked about their own problems with the system:

“Speaking of backpack and inventory, marking things as junk only to mark the gear above or 2-3 rows above instead drives me nuts. Having to right click things to be junk one by one is so tedious.”

Some went so far as to note that this is clearly the worst inventory system that the franchise has ever had, with many people questioning the team and what was going on during the six years of the game’s development process:

“Inspecting an item in the bank and pressing Esc exits you out of the bank entirely. Like why????

The UI/UX team are missing their meds clearly.”

Sadly, these kinds of “smaller issues” are prevalent throughout the game, and it’s why many have rallied to try and get Gearbox Software to fix them all so that they can truly enjoy the game for all its worth.