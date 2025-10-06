Borderlands 4 Players Aren’t Exactly Loving The New Open-World Elements

As we’ve discussed before on the website, a certain “compulsion” that key video game developers have had in recent times is the desire to have open-world elements in their titles, even if they don’t necessarily need them. If done properly, an open-world aesthetic can help ensure a gamer has “lots to do” and that the game’s world is “fully fleshed out.” However, when done poorly, players will find themselves going through “bland spaces” with quests that “should’ve been much better.” Those who have played Borderlands 4 know that the game has open-world areas, but not everyone thinks that the game needed it, given how it turned out.

Such statements were made on a popular Reddit thread, where one player noted:

“This is not a criticism of gearbox in anyway. I like the fact that they wanted to push the boat out and be bold, and there’s many parts of open world games that I like and think are good. However, when it comes to borderlands, I do feel that open worlds don’t suit it. For me, a lot of the open world in BL4 lacked personality and character. It may work for a game like GTA or red dead, but I just don’t think it really clicked here. Think back to the bloodshot ramparts in BL2, or places like nekrotafayo in bl3. I think the smaller but more engaging locations just fit this franchise a bit better, and I think it’s interesting that the one mission which reverted to that type (the elpis mission) was by far the best part of the campaign!”

After getting plenty of reactions from other players, he went on to note that the variety of areas that helped define past games by Gearbox Software wasn’t present here. Others agreed with this, but that wasn’t the only thing they talked about.

The top comment on the thread is about how the game’s music didn’t live up to past titles:

“I like the open world but feel like it took away unique music and locations. The only song I can remember is that generic rock tune that plays during combat, and replaying 3 made me realize I miss how varied all the zones were.”

Many noted that the reason for the “musical tone shift” is that Borderlands 4 had a different music team working on things this go around, so the music wasn’t as “on point” as before.

Hopefully, Gearbox hears these complaints and keeps them in mind for the future.