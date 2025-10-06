Borderlands 4 Player Discovered Gearbox Secretly Nerfed Amon

Borderlands 4 is still a relatively new release, as the game was released less than a month ago by Gearbox Software. It hasn’t been the smoothest game launch, with PC players in particular frustrated over performance issues. We know that Gearbox has been releasing patches over the past few weeks since the launch. While these patches aimed to clear out bugs and further optimize the game, the latest was more focused on buffs.

That’s what we all believed, at least based on word from developers in the past, suggesting that nerfs were not in the immediate plans. Well, it looks like there might have been one nerf that was slipped into this patch, leading some players to assume more could be coming soon. Here’s what we know so far!

Borderlands 4 Latest Patch Nerfs Amon

Heads up Amon players.



Previously Dragon's Breath would give a free 100% AMP to your shots before the extra 20% per point. Totalling 200% amp at 5/5.



The recent buff patch seems to have fixed this without any notes mentioning it. So if you're doing less damage,



This is why. pic.twitter.com/QBEcO0FMSI — LazyData (@Lazy_Data) October 5, 2025

There are countless builds for Borderlands 4. The game is all about seeking out new loot and building up your Vault Hunter in ways that cater to your playstyle. We’ll continue to see new metas from fans as developers release more content. However, if you were using Amon, one build tactic might now be entirely scrapped.

This comes from X user LazyData, who noted that the latest patch tweaked Dragon’s Breath for Amon. As indicated by the X user, previously, Dragon’s Breath would grant players 100% AMP to their shots before the additional 20% was applied per shot. That would give players a total of 200% AMP.

That’s since been cut off with this latest patch. We’re not sure if there have been any other nerfs introduced for this game since the patch was released, but it might be cause for concern with players trying to mimic certain builds online. For now, we’ll just have to see what players might uncover from this latest update that wasn’t explicitly stated in the latest set of patch notes.

Meanwhile, Borderlands 4 has dominated the sales charts for PlayStation 5 players in September. Now that we’re in October, it’ll be interesting to see if the game can still manage to top the charts for a second month in a row. At the same time, those of you on the Nintendo Switch 2 platform are still left in the dark as to when the game will finally make its way to the console.