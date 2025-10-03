Red Dead Redemption Fans Are Still Uncovering The Themed Bar In China

If you enjoy an adult beverage and also happen to be a fan of Red Dead Redemption 2, then this is a bar you might want to add to the bucket list. There’s a themed bar that fans are still coming across. However, the downside of this is that you’ll need to travel to China just to experience it for yourself.

Fans are still discovering this themed bar, and I’m sure there are more than a few who wish this bar were located in their neighborhood. Regardless, it’s still an awesome-looking rendition of what could have been a bar located in the heart of any thriving town in the gritty old West. However, don’t be mistaken, this bar is inspired by the iconic Red Dead Redemption franchise, rather than a typical Western saloon.

Red Dead Redemption Themed Bar Has Fans Visiting China

While not anything new, fans are still coming across Valentine. This is an old-time saloon based on the game. Fans can find this bar located in Hangzhou, China, and it’s a pretty neat building themed around a saloon you would encounter in the game. All the decor inside is not only dressed to match the time period of the gritty old West, but also the video games.

For instance, you can find wanted posters for Duch Van Der Linde, catalogues for the drinks that match the catalogues from various in-game vendors, and a fireplace to warm up by while you drink your brew. You can view a few images of the bar from a Reddit post embedded above.

Unfortunately, this is a one-off bar located in China. Meanwhile, Red Dead Redemption 2 remains a thriving title today. In fact, players are still crafting mods to add new content to the game, such as one that adds memories to NPCs that you’ll experience. Furthermore, you can still find updates for Red Dead Online. For instance, if you have yet to claim the September bonuses then there’s still a few days left to do so.