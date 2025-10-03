Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Red Dead Redemption Fans Are Still Uncovering The Themed Bar In China

by

Can we get this in the States?

If you enjoy an adult beverage and also happen to be a fan of Red Dead Redemption 2, then this is a bar you might want to add to the bucket list. There’s a themed bar that fans are still coming across. However, the downside of this is that you’ll need to travel to China just to experience it for yourself.

Fans are still discovering this themed bar, and I’m sure there are more than a few who wish this bar were located in their neighborhood. Regardless, it’s still an awesome-looking rendition of what could have been a bar located in the heart of any thriving town in the gritty old West. However, don’t be mistaken, this bar is inspired by the iconic Red Dead Redemption franchise, rather than a typical Western saloon.

Red Dead Redemption Themed Bar Has Fans Visiting China

I visited the Red Dead bar in Hangzhou, China
byu/Wolverine-Explores inreddeadredemption

While not anything new, fans are still coming across Valentine. This is an old-time saloon based on the game. Fans can find this bar located in Hangzhou, China, and it’s a pretty neat building themed around a saloon you would encounter in the game. All the decor inside is not only dressed to match the time period of the gritty old West, but also the video games.

For instance, you can find wanted posters for Duch Van Der Linde, catalogues for the drinks that match the catalogues from various in-game vendors, and a fireplace to warm up by while you drink your brew. You can view a few images of the bar from a Reddit post embedded above.

Unfortunately, this is a one-off bar located in China. Meanwhile, Red Dead Redemption 2 remains a thriving title today. In fact, players are still crafting mods to add new content to the game, such as one that adds memories to NPCs that you’ll experience. Furthermore, you can still find updates for Red Dead Online. For instance, if you have yet to claim the September bonuses then there’s still a few days left to do so.

Recent Videos

What the HELL is going on with Xbox Game Pass?

What the HELL is going on with Xbox Game Pass?
Ghost of Yotei: 10 Things The Game DOESN'T TELL YOU

Ghost of Yotei: 10 Things The Game DOESN'T TELL YOU
Alien: Rogue incursion - Before You Buy

Alien: Rogue incursion - Before You Buy
10 Most WASTED Things in Video Games Ever

10 Most WASTED Things in Video Games Ever
10 WEIRD Gaming Stories of September 2025

10 WEIRD Gaming Stories of September 2025
This FREE Open World RPG Wants To Be Anime GTA 6

This FREE Open World RPG Wants To Be Anime GTA 6
Hades 2 - Before You Buy

Hades 2 - Before You Buy
BIG NEW GAME ANNOUNCEMENTS & MORE

BIG NEW GAME ANNOUNCEMENTS & MORE
Ghost of Yotei - Before You Buy

Ghost of Yotei - Before You Buy
Category: Tag: , ,