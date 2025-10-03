Will Rockstar Games Make A Key Announcement This Month?

Anticipation can be an incredible thing, as it’s what gets you hype for certain things you know are coming soon. The problem, though, is that the same anticipation that gets you excited is also the same kind that can make you “see things that aren’t there,” or make you look for any kind of update that could increase your anticipation even further. Rockstar Games has already made it clear that its next big title won’t come out until May 2026, which is totally fine. However, fans are so desperate for new information on it that they’re looking to past history to see when a new update from the team will drop.

Case in point, a certain fan online pointed out that Rockstar Games loves the month of October, and that they’re known for “doing things” within it. Thus, they made a post on Twitter trying to hype up others that something “may be coming” this month:

It’s officially October, Rockstar’s favorite month of the year.



Some sort of announcement could happen, as Take-Two’s earnings call is scheduled for early next month. pic.twitter.com/foOrgpdvDC — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) October 2, 2025

To be fair, we technically do know of “something” coming this month, as a certain “online” title is getting plenty of Halloween-themed events, including bringing back some classics for fans to enjoy while the month is around. So, that IS a piece of news from the team, but it’s not exactly what many are hoping for.

Undoubtedly, the big thing that many people want is to see Rockstar drop a new trailer for GTA 6. We haven’t had a trailer in a long time, and many are still eager to get a look at the game’s actual gameplay and not just the beautiful cutscenes that will fill up the game. Even if there was just a small tease of other content, fans would likely be satisfied. Well, for a little bit, anyway.

As the tweet above noted, there’s allegedly another financial meeting coming next month, so that could add to the “potential” of an announcement. However, as always, until something gets announced, you should treat this as speculation.

A twist, though, is that there is another kind of announcement that could come out this month that would make this “prediction” true. Specifically, there have been rumors that Red Dead Redemption 2 could get a port to the Nintendo Switch 2. Take-Two Interactive has made it clear that they really like the Switch 2 and want to bring more games to it. This would qualify for that. Plus, it would also add to speculation that a certain other title could be brought to the Switch 2 in the future.