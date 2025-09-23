Rumor: Red Dead Redemption 2 Is In Development For Switch 2 Right Now

This might be related to the dearth of Switch 2 dev kits.

It sounds like Red Dead Redemption 2 really is coming to the Switch 2.

As reported by RockstarIntel, podcaster Reece Reilly AKA Kiwi Talkz made a big claim about the game. He claims that there are eight game developers who confirmed with him that they worked on this port.

Why Was Red Dead Redemption 2 Not In The Latest Nintendo Direct?

Reilly also shared his own opinion on why Nintendo and Rockstar didn’t reveal this port in the last big Nintendo Direct. He said this:

Rockstar was never going to announce RDR2 in a Nintendo Direct, why? cause they don’t need to. Why would Rockstar pay to have their game announced in a direct when they can do it on their own terms and not have to deal with Nintendo’s strict demands.

Rockstar didnt announce L.A. Noire or RDR1 in a direct and it will be the same with RDR2. Rockstar will announce it out of the blue just like with previous games on Switch.

This will be hard for Nintendo fans to accept but Nintendo needs Rockstar way more than Rockstar needs them.

Reilly didn’t bring this up, but there is another obvious reason why the game was not announced yet. It’s simply possible that they’re not done making the port yet.

Now, we don’t know if Reilly can confirm if that’s the case or not. But we have good reason to believe that such a port is still in the works.

Are Rockstar Also Lacking In Switch 2 Dev Kits?

We have known for some time already that Nintendo locked down access to Switch 2 dev kits. Some of the developers themselves revealed that this was the case. But even those willing to speak don’t know why Nintendo is doing this.

We have still seen several AAA games get Switch 2 ports in the four months that the console has been out. Take-Two released NBA 2K26 and an impressive port of WWE 2K25. It’s rumored the latter port was worked on by Shiver.

It’s possible that Rockstar got that much allotment for the 2K Sports games, but not Rockstar’s games.

Was Red Dead Redemption 2 Delayed On Consoles?

We have heard rumors about Red Dead Redemption 2 being ported to modern consoles for some time now. It is at least a little bit possible that Rockstar delayed announcing and releasing it as they’re still working on these ports.

We don’t know enough to speculate if all these versions are still in the works, or what other reasons for a potential delay is. But fans now believe these ports are inevitable. Hopefully, we won’t actually be waiting that much longer.