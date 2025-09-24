Rumor: Nintendo Negotiating To Get Grand Theft Auto 6 On Switch 2

We have wild rumor about Grand Theft Auto 6 and Nintendo.

Podcaster Reece Reilly, AKA Kiwi Talkz, made this claim on Twitter:

I can guarantee that Nintendo will be trying to negotiate with Rockstar behind the scenes to get GTA 6.

LOL Nintendo Doesn’t Work With Rockstar Games! Or Do They?

On the face of it, it certainly looks like a ludicrous claim. Whoever heard of Grand Theft Auto games on a Nintendo console? That’s a PlayStation game, right?

Of course, that’s what we grew up knowing. But we are talking 20+ years since DMA Design ended their relationship with Nintendo and talked about making an adult game with Take-Two Interactive.

Rockstar Games’ parent company, Take-Two, actually started a relationship with Nintendo in the Wii and DS era. That’s how we got some unexpected games like Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars on the DS and Bully: Scholarship Edition on the Wii.

On the Nintendo Switch, Take-Two and Nintendo may have had their closest relationship yet. Take-Two brought their annual 2K Sports games to the platform.

On top of that, they brought Red Dead Redemption to the Switch as well. In fact, until recently, Nintendo was the publisher of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition on the Switch.

Of course, we all know that that turned out to be a poor release, on Switch and other platforms. But it means something that Nintendo decided to take publishing duties on Rockstar’s and Take-Two’s behalf.

Take-Two Seems To Have A Good Thing Going On The Switch 2 Already

Take-Two brought NBA 2K26 and WWE 2K25 to the Switch 2. There’s a huge rumor going around that the WWE 2K25 version is performing very well in particular because Nintendo studio Shiver helped in its optimization.

Gearbox is also bringing Borderlands 4 to the platform. Although they just announced a delay for that version, it’s low-key good news for Switch 2 owners.

And there’s already another rumor going around that a Red Dead Redemption 2 remaster is coming to Switch 2 as well. So this makes a lot more sense than it would seem initially.

What Nintendo and Rockstar – And Nvidia – Need To Do

Rockstar is facing different challenges in bringing Grand Theft Auto to Nintendo platforms now than they would have in the 2000s. Nintendo has freely allowed adult content in games for a while, so that’s not the issue.

Instead, there’s a dual challenge of delivering both a 9th generation open world experience, and a persistent online world experience, on the Switch 2.

And that open world will be even more complicated to deliver with FiveM and Grand Theft Auto RP added to the equation. If Nvidia still has some hidden tricks for the custom Switch 2 processor, this would be the opportunity to show it to everyone.

And this goes without saying, but a portable Grand Theft Auto experience at nearly half the price of getting it on a gaming handheld PC is a steal. That could be the version that gets the most playtime.

That would make the Switch 2 version the definitive portable experience. And the upside for both Nintendo and Take-Two would be astronomical. So Reilly may believe Nintendo is the one doing the negotiating, but Take-Two would have just as much incentive to make it happen.