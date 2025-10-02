Judgment Day Returns To GTA Online Next Week

Without a doubt, GTA Online has been one of the most important things Rockstar Games has ever done. That says something, as they’ve made numerous “Game of the Year” contenders and winners, and they’re likely to do it again with a certain release next year. The reason the online component was such a big deal was that THIS was what drove their “money train” for so long. Sure, the 5th entry in the crime franchise that was attached to it was a big deal, and everyone loved it, but when the online portion came into play, everyone KEPT PLAYING IT. So, Rockstar just had to keep updating the online mode with new content, and the money kept rolling in.

As we’ve covered, GTA Online is about to drop into its “Halloween Phase,” and that means the arrival of several classic events. One that was outlined on the breakdown page was “Judgment Day,” which was an event that debuted back in 2022. The mode is a twist on “Adversary Mode,” where there will be two groups of players.

The first is the “Riders,” who have incredible abilities, including being able to come back after being killed by the opposing side! They have a simple mission: go after “The Hunted” and kill them all before the round ends.

Then, obviously, there’s the “Hunted,” who have to survive the reign of terror that the Riders are imposing on them. The good news is that they only have to survive the round to get the victory. The bad news is that this isn’t even close to an easy task. The Riders are incredibly hard to put down, and getting close to them risks death on your side. But, if you are able to take one of the Riders out, even though it’s only temporary, you can bring back one of your fellow Hunted to even the odds a bit.

Just as important is that, as you roam around the map, you can pick up weapons to further your chances of success! You’ll want to do that as the Hunted only have a pistol to start the match.

With each round of combat only being four minutes, things will get intense very quickly. But you can use that to your advantage! Regardless of what side you are on, you have a job to do, and you must do it before the clock runs out!

The Judgment Day event runs from October 9th to 15th.