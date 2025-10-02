Insider Suggests A Possible GTA 6 PS5 Bundle Is In The Works

There are certainly more than a few of you waiting on the release of Grand Theft Auto VI. The game is highly anticipated by fans worldwide as we wait to see just how Rockstar Games raises the bar for the next major installment. Of course, if you need a console to play GTA 6, then you might be more than welcome to the idea of bundle offerings.

We’re still left with quite a few unanswered GTA 6 questions. Likewise, we’re still waiting to see some gameplay footage of Grand Theft Auto VI. That might help tell us what to expect in terms of performance. Regardless, a rumor has been circulating online that the PlayStation 5 Pro might be the best platform to enjoy this game on at launch.

GTA 6 PlayStation 5 Pro Bundle Inbound?

According to @DetectiveSeeds, Sony engineers are assisting Rockstar in fine tuning GTA VI for the PS5 Pro.

Reports say it’s already running at 60FPS, with multiple performance modes and GTA/PS5 bundles expected.

Target date: May 2026.#GTA6 #RockstarGames pic.twitter.com/v36ODvgjYw — GTA VI Guides (@gtaviguides) September 29, 2025

If you don’t recall, a rumor has been circulating online that the folks at Rockstar Games are receiving some assistance from Sony. This would enable Grand Theft Auto VI to achieve the best possible performance on the PlayStation 5 Pro. Although this rumor is not confirmed, it has recently resurfaced online, leading more fans to anticipate that the game will run incredibly well on the platform.

That said, insider billbil-kun is wondering if there’s a possible PS5 Pro bundle in the works. That’s because we haven’t seen the PlayStation 5 Pro utilized for bundle game offerings. This is changing, as we now know that a PlayStation 5 Pro bundle is finally coming with the release of FC26.

Is this hinting at a possible GTA 6 bundle in the works? 🤔



🚨 UPCOMING RELEASE 🚨



Here is the first ever PS5 Pro Bundle, coming soon in Europe



We reveal also:

📦 Other upcoming bundles

💶 Pricing in EUR & GBP

📅 Release Datehttps://t.co/YqkkeXMhqC — billbil-kun (@billbil_kun) October 1, 2025

We also know that this bundle will be offered for the standard PlayStation 5 models, but notably, this will be the first PS5 Pro bundle. If Sony is starting to kick things off with PS5 Pro bundles, then it might be a sign of more to come. Of course, there’s really nothing we can do right now but wait and see if this is indeed the case. Likewise, even if there is a GTA 6 bundle, there will be more than a few consumers who will want confirmation on the performance we can expect on that particular platform compared to the standard PlayStation 5.