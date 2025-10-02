GTA Online Reveals Vinewood Undead Collection

Grand Theft Auto fans might all be looking at what’s to come. We know that Rockstar Games is hard at work on the next major installment, Grand Theft Auto VI. However, before that game gets here, they are still keeping things going with GTA Online. The multiplayer component of Grand Theft Auto V remains strong, with new content added in all the time.

For October, we were all expecting something haunting to come up. Grand Theft Auto Online won’t disappoint, as it has consistently embraced the spooky season in the past and is continuing that trend. We know the GTA Online Halloween Haunts is going on right now, and there are a few rewards you can acquire if you play along.

GTA Online Vinewood Undead Collection Revealed

During this month, there are more than a few events you can get into. That said, you’ll need to go through some of them just to unlock the Vinewood Undead Collection. Starting today, if you complete the first three weeks of the Weekly Challenges for October, you’ll acquire the collection.

With this collection, players are going to get rewards consisting of the new Slasher Clown Outfit, a rare Please Stop Me Mask, Vinewood Zombie Tee, and the all-over Skulls livery for the Mammoth Avenger. Likewise, you’ll find that these weekly challenges will also reward double the GTA$ and will include collectible Halloween Masks.

We have highlighted what you can expect for this week. However, we can provide a breakdown of the weekly challenge for this week. In particular, you have until October 8, 2025, to survive two waves in Survival. Not only will you get to mark off that first week of challenges for the Vinewood Undead Collection, but you’ll also get yourself GTA$200,000 and the Brown Vintage Zombie Mask. Just remember, you’ll need to log back on for the next two weeks and complete those challenges to acquire the collection.