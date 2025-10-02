Halloween Events Run All Month Long On Grand Theft Auto Online

It’s a great way to celebrate the season early.

Rockstar has unveiled the start of their Halloween events on Grand Theft Auto Online.

They have provided this description for this week:

Halloween stretches across five weeks of chaos, with classic Adversary Modes rotating in.

This week features Beast vs. Slasher, while the tropical undead return in Cayo Perico Survival.

The Vinewood Undead Collection offers rare cosmetics for those who complete the first three weeks of challenges.

For week one, surviving two Survival Waves without dying unlocks the Brown Vintage Zombie Mask, plus double rewards.

Alongside new masks, vehicles, and collectibles, the Survival Creator now includes the Island Zombie Shambler and Island Zombie Runner.

The Big Halloween Content

Here’s what you can do this week for Grand Theft Auto Online’s Halloween:

Cayo Perico Survival

You’ll already remember Cayo Perico Survival from last month. This is a zombie mode exclusive to the island.

Beast vs. Slasher Adversary Mode

Beast Vs. Slasher was originally introduced in 2015. Players split into two teams for this Adversary Mode.

While the Beasts get superhuman abilities, the Slashers are loaded out with RPGs, MiniGuns, and Railguns.

In other words, it’s the ending fight of every 1970s/1980s slasher ever.

Possessed Animals Random Event

Possessed Animals events started running two years ago. You can find these haunted animals and fight them only if you meet certain conditions.

That includes staying in a specific location, and also not entering a vehicle. These haunted beasts are elusive, so good luck finding them!

Jack O’ Lanterns Collectibles

Jack O’Lanterns were introduced in 2022, and you could literally spend your whole day looking for them.

There are 200 Jack O’Lanterns spread across San Andreas for players to hunt and collect.

They show up at the entrances of houses and buildings but you won’t have to comb San Andreas if you want to.

Jack O’Lanterns also respawn on the same locations, so you can camp and wait them out.

Island Zombies available in the Survival Creator

To match up the return of Cayo Perico Survival, players can also make their own custom island zombies in the Survival Creator.

These zombies will also be haunting players in your own custom Survival maps. You can control not only their location, but behavior, respawn behaviors, etc.

This is a pretty strong start for Halloween in Grand Theft Auto Online.

To add to that, there also Halloween masks, face paints, bobbleheads, and other odds and ends to celebrate the occasion. After last week’s drought, this is a definite welcome change.