Borderlands 4 Update Will Adjust Vault Hunter Abilities

There are many out there who have wanted nothing more than to get an update on Borderlands 4. No, not an update on “when things are happening” and such. But instead, a literal update to help adjust some of the things that have been going on in the game…and not for the better. After all, the game hasn’t had the smoothest of launches, and that means Gearbox Software has had quite a rough time trying to manage fan complaints, while doing things like getting DLC ready for next year and seasonal events ready for this month. However, things have finally “settled,” and Gearbox posted on its website the key patch notes for the new update.

They also made it clear that they knew this was a big deal for many of you out there in the gaming space:

“Welcome to our first significant balance patch! Our high level goal for Borderlands 4 is to always provide players with the tools and means to build their perfect Vault Hunter. Through the combination of gear, Firmware, Skill and Specialization trees, we want players to experiment and craft theories, then put them to the test in combat.

For today’s update, we wanted to focus on creating greater build diversity by adjusting underperforming skills. Amon in particular gets a host of adjustments to bring him closer in line with the general power level of the other Vault Hunters. Vex’s summons and Rafa’s melee power see adjustment to make those builds more viable in the late endgame. Finally, Harlowe has a couple tweaks to make sure Stasis is getting value for players.”

That’ll be good for those who have been struggling to “make the builds they want” or have been ignoring certain powers due to the “lack of impact” for them. This kind of tweaking will likely continue as time goes on. After all, there are always balances to be made:

“Looking to the future, we’re investigating stats and behaviors on Class Mods, Rep Kits, Shields, and Firmware to make sure they are providing avenues to greater build diversity. We are also planning to fix a number of unintended interactions. These exploits prevent us from creating meaningful build diversity as they trivialize content that is otherwise meant to challenge players.”

So, as you can see, Gearbox Software is well aware of the hurdles that they face and the updates they still have to make. Plus, with a new Vault Hunter on the way, the tweaks and balances are likely to continue for some time.