Borderlands 4 Players Call Out Scopes On Key Weapon Types

You might not think about it, but when it comes to sci-fi and fantasy games that have to “come up with weapons” for players to use, the development teams have to go “full-tilt” sometimes to create something that looks cool, even if it doesn’t actually function like it should. Or, even if the weapon they created wouldn’t be feasible in any meaningful way. But when it comes to things like movies or TV shows, it doesn’t really matter that much. However, in the video game space, it can have drawbacks, as Borderlands 4 knows all too well. After all, with a game like this having 30 billion guns, some of them are bound to have natural drawbacks, right?

The problem here, though, as noted on Reddit, is that when it comes to guns in the game that have scopes…they aren’t really that good at actually aiming. How so? As one Redditor noted with a description and a screenshot, the game’s scopes are pretty cluttered, not allowing you to line up the shot that you need:

“I know I can’t be the only one. This is one of the only shooters Ive played in recent memory where ADS is actually a visual detriment in combat Half of the time, my equipped guns look like this (yes I am aiming down sights in the screenshot) and it obscures so much stuff, especially in a chaotic fight. Anyone else exclusively using hipfire for this game?”

The answer to his question was “yes.” Many players commented and noted that they indeed do “hipfire” versus more precise shots because the game arguably is “more accurate” that way, not to mention…possibly more fun.

Others, though, were more than fine to sympathize with the poster, even noting that this is a “classic” thing that some creators do:

“Classic sci fi scope syndrome. A lot of games do this, when in reality you want only the absolute most crucial info on your reticle, such as a rangefinder, but even then you only need that on rifles. Pistols, SMGs and shotguns only need a basic red dot.”

Exactly. The point of a scope is to just help you see the target and their immediate area, get a bead on them, and fire. Yet, Borderlands 4seems perfectly fine with “adding some flair” to try and make things pop on the scope…when that literally defeats the point of them.

Oh well, just use some of the other 30 billion guns until you find the ones you don’t have to worry about “aiming” with!