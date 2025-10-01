No, Borderlands 4 Doesn’t Punish Players For Farming Bosses For Loot

When it comes to video games that have random elements involving “stuff people want,” there is a natural elation and frustration that can happen depending on how good your luck is. After all, when you get either a character or a piece of loot that you’ve been waiting for, or you get something really rare the first time out, you’re on top of the world. Then, when you keep getting the same loot repeatedly, or the game refuses to show you any luck with drops or character summons, you lose it. Borderlands 4 has a natural “gacha” element to it, as you have to try and get the best loot to upgrade your characters’ armaments and take down tougher bosses.

The loot you get via these drops is random, and according to one fan on Twitter, things can be truly unfair, even when you’re trying to do loot farming via bosses!

“Ok there’s something VERY wrong with the Foundry Freaks drop rates.

15 runs (still going) in UVHM 5 – 1 dedicated drop 25 runs with UVHM Off – Not a single dedicated drop.

Meanwhile I have FIVE WORLD DROPS. WTF?”

Naturally, when multiple players come together to try and “understand” something that is “screwing them over,” conspiracy theories start to form. In this case, many people wondered if the game itself had a mechanic that punishes players should they be farming bosses via the respawn machine. When the theory was put out there, others gravitated toward it, and one of them decided to reach out to Gearbox Software employee and Borderlands 4 Creative Director, Graeme Timmins, to see “what the deal was.” So, in a Twitter reply, he made things very clear:

“Lol no, RNGesus is just a spiteful god at times, there aren’t any penalties or anything behind the scenes.”

Once he spoke the truth, players were relieved, and that’s honestly a pretty great resolution to this whole thing.

Look, the “RNGesus” thing is a popular term in these “gacha” games because it really does feel like “you need the gods on your side” to get through the summoning/drop phases to get what you want. We can personally attest to knowing those who have their “blessings,” while we have often struggled to get what we want within a good amount of time or items.

That being said, it’s also good to know that the game isn’t rigged against you; it’s just not going to give you what you want very easily.