Borderlands 4 Patch Notes Reveal Upcoming Vault Hunter Changes

The latest patch will adjust the Vault Hunters, and we now know what to expect.

Borderlands fans got their hands on the latest mainline installment for the franchise last month. It was early September that Gearbox Software opted to release Borderlands 4, a game that they managed to push ahead of schedule. While there were some growing pains for the developers to work out with optimization, more than just performance patches are on the way for players.

We know that tomorrow we’re getting our hands on the next major patch update for Borderlands 4. The update will address several aspects of the game. However, the biggest takeaway from this patch is that changes are coming to the various Vault Hunters. Some Vault Hunters will get more adjustments than others, but each will have something coming their way tomorrow.

Borderlands 4 Vault Hunter Changes Revealed

We expect the patch to be released tomorrow. However, it appears that the Borderlands 4 French website has revealed the patch notes ahead of time, so we’re getting details now. Of course, we are using Google to translate the website. That said, we can give a breakdown according to the patch notes for the Vault Hunters below.

Harlowe the Gravitar

The Apogee Ground state de Gravitar has been fixed to remove misinformation around reduced damage taken by enemies when this is not the case.

Ground state de Gravitar has been fixed to remove misinformation around reduced damage taken by enemies when this is not the case. The flow generator Gravitar no longer heals enemies thanks to Apogee Transfer of potential.

Gravitar no longer heals enemies thanks to Apogee Transfer of potential. Updated l’ Accumulation passive Gravitar to grant permanent life drain to allies.

passive Gravitar to grant permanent life drain to allies. Fixed various reported issues with unstable energy pocket Gravitar , from the action skill CHROMA accelerator. This fix includes solutions to the following issues: the effect did not disappear correctly, it did not turn into ice damage as expected, or it did not distribute correctly with certain skill tree combinations. The skills affected by these updates are: Special magnets Increase’, Bright light Peak, QED passive skill, Icebreaker passive skill, Flaw in confinement Increase’ and Eureka! passive skill.

, from the action skill CHROMA accelerator.

Amon the Blacksmith Knight

Passive competence Primal start the Blacksmith Knight now correctly restores shield and ammo.

Primal start the Blacksmith Knight now correctly restores shield and ammo. Action skill Wall of flames the Blacksmith Knight has been modified so that Vengeance can no longer be activated by Wall of Flame before Scourge is activated, as expected.

Wall of flames the Blacksmith Knight has been modified so that Vengeance can no longer be activated by Wall of Flame before Scourge is activated, as expected. The Massacre missile punch Knight-blacksmith now hits enemies equipped with a shield more regularly.

now hits enemies equipped with a shield more regularly. Fixed an issue with the Blacksmith Axe Knight-blacksmith which did not systematically detect nearby enemies.

Vex the Mermaid

Fixed an issue with Augment’ Intense harvest of the Mermaid which was triggered while Incarnation was not activated.

of the Mermaid which was triggered while Incarnation was not activated. Fixed an issue with passive skill Degrading affinity of the Mermaid which sometimes did not inflict damage on the Time Keeper.

of the Mermaid which sometimes did not inflict damage on the Time Keeper. Damage dealt by the passive skill spiritual bomb of the Mermaid are now correctly counted as damage dealt by a sidekick and their color now matches the affinity element.

Rafa the Exosoldier

Fixed an issue that prevented passive skill Liquidation from l’Exosoldier to accumulate correctly when repeating action skills.

There are plenty of other updates coming to the game. Beyond the Borderlands 4 Vault Hunter fixes and buffs, you’ll find issues being picked up on gameplay, UI, material, graphics, and other stability fixes. Again, you can expect the update tomorrow, or you can view the French website for the full patch notes.

Meanwhile, two issues won’t be fixed tomorrow. The creative director behind the game has already confirmed that we’ll see a quality of life update for Firmware and that the “Mark As Trash” bug will be addressed in a future update, rather than being featured in tomorrow’s patch.