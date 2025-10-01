Borderlands 4 Mark As Trash Bug Will Be Fixed In Future Update

Borderlands fans have been going through the latest mainline installment for a few weeks now. Borderlands 4 launched back in September, and while some players have been enjoying the game without issue, others have been vocal about performance concerns. More specifically, we’re seeing numerous reports from users who are upset about how the game performs on various PC system configurations. We know that Gearbox Software has been working through patches to smooth over optimization.

However, the next major patch update, scheduled for tomorrow, will focus on some buffs. That’s a positive for those of you who might have been worried that some nerfs could be plaguing your current build. While this next update will introduce some buffs, we are already aware of one bug that will persist for a bit longer and managed to avoid getting patched out tomorrow.

Borderlands 4 Dev Confirms Mark As Trash Bug Fix Is Coming

It's fixed in a future patch, didn't make this week's update unfortunately. — Graeme Timmins (@ProdigyXL) September 30, 2025

One of the bugs that fans have reported from their time playing Borderlands 4 is the ‘Mark As Trash’ bug. Essentially, the game will mark some items as trash, outside of what players select. It’s an annoying little bug that the development team is already familiar with and is working to fix.

Taking to X, one player reached out in hopes that tomorrow’s patch would also sort this bug out. Unfortunately, the creative director behind Borderlands 4, Graeme Timmins, noted that this bug is planned for a future patch and didn’t make the cut for this week’s update.

On the one hand, I’m sure it’s frustrating that this isn’t being addressed. However, there is only so much bandwidth the development team has, so at least we know it’s inbound. At the very least, it’s reassuring that the developers are alerting players to the issue and are already planning a fix for it. Meanwhile, if you didn’t already catch the news, earlier this week, we got our first tease of the first DLC Vault Hunter for the game. Check out C4SH right here.