Borderlands 4 Dev Confirms Firmware Quality Of Life Update

Borderlands 4 dropped into the marketplace just last month. So we’re sure there’s more than a few of you who hopped into the game in search of precious loot. That said, it’s not a game that had the smoothest gameplay experience. Instead, there were more than a few issues that came up online from PC players specifically. As a result, developers have been working on updates to optimize the gameplay experience further.

Fortunately, there’s more than just optimization updates on the way to the game. Developers are also working to add new content and make some necessary adjustments. In fact, we know that we will be receiving a new patch update tomorrow. With this update, we’re going to see a greater focus on making buffs to the game. Of course, beyond that, there are some problems and quality of life updates coming to the game thanks to player feedback.

Borderlands 4 Firmware Quality of Life Update Is Coming Soon

Hey Graeme, small quality of life request!



When I’m in my bank, I want to review my items’ firmware. When I inspect the item, I would love to be able to back out to the bank screen, but right now backing out disconnects from the bank entirely and I have to reopen and resort it… — traplord cloudy (@_Striker_Eureka) September 30, 2025

With Borderlands 4, we saw a new addition to the gameplay experience with Firmware. Essentially, these are random bonuses that can be installed on various gear. Those can be quite beneficial to enhance your build and playstyle even further. But there is one minor issue that fans have been dealing with.

Reaching out on X, a Borderlands 4 player asked for an update to Firmware. Specifically, the player noted that it’s annoying to go into their bank and view an item’s Firmware only to get booted if they back out to view another item. This prompts players to revisit the menu and locate the item again.

It’s a minor bug, but one that is already on the radar for developers. There’s even a similar situation with the Firmware Transfer machine. The creative director took to X and noted that the developers are aware of the issue and will address it, but they don’t have an ETA to give out.

This isn’t the only update coming to the game that won’t be included in tomorrow’s patch. We are aware that a fix is forthcoming for the ‘Mark As Trash’ bug. If you’re unfamiliar with this issue affecting players’ gameplay experience, you can read more about the problem and the developers’ confirmation that a fix for the bug is coming.