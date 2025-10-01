Key Borderlands 4 Song Was Recorded Live

Who doesn’t love to get a little “behind the scenes” info about how things come together and make other things shine in the process? In the case of Borderlands 4, there’s been a lot going on at Gearbox Software over the last 6 years to try and make a true bounce back for the franchise. However, for this next little bit, we’ll talk about the game’s music. From the moment that the franchise dropped its first trailer, they made it clear that there “Ain’t No Rest For The Wicked” and that Gearbox had a thing for clever tracks that truly explained what their game would be about.

So, when they were ready to drop their 4th mainline entry, they knew they had to get another banger to help welcome gamers to the mix. They apparently got the right pick, because the intro title is a fan-favorite already, and the band’s leader decided to reveal how they came together to record things. Specifically, he showed how his crew actually recorded the song live!

We recorded the ⁦@Borderlands⁩ intro scene LIVE as a band because that’s how u do it 🤘🏻 pic.twitter.com/O5fns3SiMi — Des Rocs (@IamDesRocs) September 30, 2025

For those who aren’t clear about why this is a “big deal,” it’s not uncommon for bands to record things in a studio and then do multiple takes, splicing things together to get the “best versions” of their voices or instrumentals so that the song can sound as good as it can be. It’s not a bad way of doing things, for the record, but it also can be viewed as something that “misses the point” of being in a band and belting out your best because you’re trying to do it all in one take.

That’s clearly what this group did, and thus, “that’s how you do it.” We applaud them on their bravado and ability to make the song sound epic without the need for much “enhancement.” That’s probably why Gearbox Software hired them to do it.

Regardless, this song also speaks to the game’s nature as a whole, as Borderlands 4 is very much a case of “here we go again,” but with a few twists along the way. Once more, you get to pick between four different Vault Hunters and go on a quest for loot and glory, while taking down a whole bunch of terrible bad guys who want to rule things for themselves.

So much from the past titles has returned, but there are new things to enjoy, too. So, thus, the “here we go again” line fits perfectly, and it’s likely why it resonated with so many so quickly.